Embrey Closes Land Purchase in Orlando  For Phase Two Multifamily Residential Project

ORLANDO, Fla., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrey has closed on the purchase of a 4-acre site in Orlando, Florida. The new development, Citron at The Packing District is located at the southwest corner of Princeton Avenue and Orange Blossom Trail in the heart of the area. Citron at The Packing District is Embrey's second residential development in the unique mixed-use community being developed by Dr. Phillips Charities.

"Embrey was honored to be chosen in 2018 as the first multifamily developer by Dr. Phillips Charities for this iconic community vision," said Brad Knolle, Executive Vice President of Development. "The Cannery at the Packing District, our first development, has been well received by Orlando residents and we are equally excited to be launching Citron as phase two of what we believe will define luxury living experiences for The Packing District."

Citron at The Packing District will be 345 units with the clubhouse and first units available for leasing in mid-2024 and final completion is expected in the spring of 2025.

The apartment interiors will feature spacious floor plans with high ceilings and wood-style flooring, private patios and balconies, fully equipped kitchens with quartz countertops, bathrooms with dual vanities, garden tubs and separate showers with glass enclosures, and spacious closets.

Community amenities include an elegant clubhouse, a resort-style pool, a beautiful courtyard with an outdoor kitchen, a fitness and yoga center, a business center with micro-working areas, a dog park, and ample garage parking.

The Packing District is a 202-acre transformational project near downtown Orlando being developed by Dr. Phillips Charities. The overall project goal is to preserve a defining part of the city's history while providing a vibrant base of living and commerce. Historic buildings will be repurposed, integrated with new uses, and connected to urban trails and a new 100-acre city park dedicated to health and wellness, education, arts and community, and sustainability.

San Antonio-based Embrey is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires and manages multifamily and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 44,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

