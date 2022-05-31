Filterlex Medical Announces Positive Results from A First-In-Human Study for the CAPTIS® Full-Body Embolic Protection Device

Filterlex Medical Announces Positive Results from A First-In-Human Study for the CAPTIS® Full-Body Embolic Protection Device

Cardiovascular data presented at EuroPCR 2022 demonstrates successful device performance during a TAVR procedure with no complications.

CAESAREA, Israel, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filterlex Medical Ltd., a cardiovascular medical device startup, announced today results from a first-in-human (FIH) study demonstrating the safety, feasibility, and performance of the CAPTIS device. CAPTIS is a next-generation, full-body embolic protection device that reduces risk of stroke and other complications during left-heart procedures when embolic particles are released into the bloodstream.

Prof. Ran Kornowski, Director of the Cardiology Center, Rabin Medical Center presenting successful CAPTIS® first-in-human study results at the EuroPCR 2022 conference. (PRNewswire)

Study data was presented at EuroPCR 2022 conference by Prof. Ran Kornowski, Director of the Cardiology Center at Rabin Medical Center in Israel.

The trial was a prospective, single-arm study involving 20 patients who underwent a successful Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure while using the CAPTIS embolic protection device.

Key outcomes:

100% technical device performance success. The CAPTIS device was successfully deployed and retrieved in all patients, and the TAVR procedure was performed with no interference.

There were no device related complications.

No patients experienced cerebrovascular events (objectively examined by an independent neurologist).

The easily-deployed CAPTIS device is securely positioned in the aorta, protecting its surface, while facilitating a seamless TAVR procedure, without additional arterial access.

Prof. Haim Danenberg, Head of Interventional Cardiology at Wolfson Medical Center and the study principal investigator said, "Safe and effective brain protection in percutaneous heart procedures is a true unmet need - I am very impressed with the promising CAPTIS technology. Filterlex has developed an innovative solution that protects TAVR patients' brain and kidneys."

Prof. Ran Kornowski added, "I'm excited about the successful results in the FIH study and look forward to being part of future CAPTIS research."

Sigal Eli, Filterlex Medical Co-founder and CEO added: "We are extremely encouraged by the study and will continue to build robust clinical evidence around the CAPTIS embolic protection device to support its use in TAVR."

About Filterlex

Filterlex Medical Ltd. is a cardiovascular medical device startup developing CAPTIS®, a full-body embolic protection device. In 2016, Filterlex joined Alon MedTech Ventures incubator, owned by Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, a leading entrepreneur and investor. The company's founders have vast clinical knowledge and extensive experience in medical device development, commercialization, and marketing. For more information: www.filterlex.com .

This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 881076.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1829147/Filterlex_CAPTIS.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Filterlex Medical