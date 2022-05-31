Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with PotlatchDeltic

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with PotlatchDeltic

MILWAUKEE, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with PotlatchDeltic.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP) (PRNewswire)

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/catchmark-timber-trust-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges CatchMark's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet CatchMark holders will receive only 0.23 common shares of PotlatchDeltic stock for each common share of CatchMark that they own. This reflects a price per share of $12.88 for each common share of CatchMark. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for CatchMark by imposing a significant penalty if CatchMark accepts a superior bid. CatchMark insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of CatchMark's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for CatchMark.

If you own CatchMark common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/catchmark-timber-trust-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP