AnitaB.org To Host Its Next Elevating Conversations Series During Pride Month, Denouncing the "Don't Say Gay, Don't Say Trans" Bill

In celebration of Pride Month, the conversation will feature Nadine Smith, Executive Director of Equality Florida, in a virtual fireside chat to discuss ways the technology community can advocate for change for the LGBTQ+ community.

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnitaB.org , the global non-profit focused on intersectional gender and pay parity in tech, will host its next Elevating Conversations on Thursday, June 16 at 12PM PT/ 3PM ET in celebration of Pride month. The event will be moderated by Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President, and CEO of AnitaB.org, and hosted by Fellow-In-Residence, Dr. Kai Two Feathers Orton.

Recently named as one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2022, this fireside chat will feature Nadine Smith , Co-founder, and CEO of Equality Florida , the state's largest organization dedicated to securing full equality for Florida's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) community. While the discussion will celebrate Pride month, panelists will discuss Florida's " Don't Say Gay or Trans" bill (HB 1557) – which officially goes into effect on July 1 – the ramifications of such dangerous legislation, and how individuals and organizations can collaborate and advocate to overturn it.

"We at AnitaB.org continue to vehemently oppose Florida's proposed 'Don't Say Gay or Trans' bill and are outraged by Governor DeSantis' decision to sign the "Don't Say Gay" and "Stop WOKE" bills into law," says Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President, and CEO of AnitaB.org. "With his pen, he has not only taken aim at fair and inclusive education and employment environments, but he has placed himself on the wrong side of history. Laws based on rhetoric, fear, and hatred have no place in our society, classrooms, or workplaces, and we at AnitaB.org stand firmly in that belief."

Elevating Conversations is an illuminating conversation series that seeks to address current industry trends and the most pressing issues women, and non-binary technologists face. The series connects the audience to industry experts, digital creators, policymakers, and advocates to make a more equitable tech ecosystem for women and non-binary technologists.

About AnitaB.org

At AnitaB.org, we envision a future where the people who imagine and build technology mirror the people and societies for whom they build it. We connect, inspire, and guide women technologists and organizations that view technology innovation as a strategic imperative. For more than 30 years, this community has grown and changed to become the leading organization for women in technology. Today, AnitaB.org works with women technologists in more than 50 countries and partners with leading academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies. For more information about AnitaB.org, visit anitab.org or find us on LinkedIn at @anitab-org and Instagram at @anitab_org .

About Equality Florida

Founded in 1997, Equality Florida is the largest civil rights organization dedicated to securing full equality for Florida's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community.

Learn more at Eqfl.org

