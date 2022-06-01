Clearwater Living Certified as a Great Place to Work®

Certification provides chance to earn a spot on Fortune's annual Best Workplace Lists

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner, Activated Insights, have once again honored Clearwater Living with certification as a Great Place to Work. The company has participated in the survey three times and has earned the recognition each time.

"Clearwater Living celebrates our distinctive culture of inclusivity and transparency, and we're proud to be recognized again as a great place to work," said Danielle Morgan, president and chief operating officer of Clearwater Living. "We attribute this honor to our dedicated and compassionate team members who serve our residents and their families with great passion, delivering on Clearwater's mission and core values each and every day."

The Great Place to Work Institute is an independent research and consulting firm, and the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. All Great Place to Work-Certified companies have the chance to earn a coveted spot on one of the institute's 20+ Best Workplace Lists, produced annually with Fortune.

The certification process involved surveying Clearwater Living team members and evaluating more than 60 elements of their experience on the job. Overall, 77% percent of Clearwater team members say that Clearwater is a great place to work, with 86% agreeing with the statement, "my work has special meaning; this is not 'just a job,'" and 85% agreeing that, "when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome."

"We applaud Clearwater Living for seeking certification and publicly sharing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

About Clearwater Living

Clearwater Living® is committed to providing the most superior customer service and living experiences that celebrates individual relevance, from our residents and their families to our family of team members. Clearwater is growing through strategic acquisitions, development and operational management of senior living communities throughout the western United States. Every Clearwater Living community practices a holistic approach to successful aging and personalized care that improve the daily lives of residents. To learn more about Clearwater Living, visit ClearwaterLiving.com.

About Activated Insights and Great Place to Work

Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune "Best Workplaces for Aging Services™" as well as other Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, and retention. Learn more at ActivatedInsights.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

