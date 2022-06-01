Edward M Stern to join SOO Green Board and David A. Pacyna to join SOO Green as Project CEO

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOO Green HVDC Link, LLC, the developers of a 350 mile first-of-its-kind underground High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission line running along existing rail corridors, is pleased to announce the additions of Edward M Stern and David A Pacyna to its senior leadership team.

Edward M Stern will join the SOO Green Board of Directors. Ed Stern currently serves as President and CEO of PowerBridge, a developer of non-utility privately financed electrical transmission systems in the US. Ed has more than 30 years of experience leading the successful development, financing, construction, operation and ownership of major energy and infrastructure projects, including several large scale HVDC transmission projects in the US.

David A. Pacyna will join SOO Green as Project CEO. Dave brings significant project management experience and experience in HVDC transmission, having been President and CEO of (NATDG) a privately-backed provider of software, equipment and services to electric North American T&D Group utilities and industrial operators. Prior to NATDG, Dave served as President & CEO of Siemens T&D North America.

The owners of SOO Green HVDC Link – Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Siemens Energy, Jingoli Power, and PPL Corporation – are pleased that SOO Green is able to attract new leadership of this caliber. At the current stage of development, the addition of Ed Stern and Dave Pacyna represents a natural transition to management with deep HVDC transmission expertise. The development team from Direct Connect will remain in place to continue their work on the project.

The SOO Green HVDC Link is an underground HVDC transmission line located primarily along railroad right of way. The project will connect the MISO and PJM regional energy markets, thereby enabling the delivery of 2,100 MW of renewable energy from the upper Midwest to consumers in the East. Key technology providers for the Project include Siemens Energy and Prysmian Group.

Installing transmission cables safely underground within railroad rights-of-way protects landowners by avoiding using eminent domain to secure the project route. In addition, installing cables underground enables faster permitting by avoiding environmental and visual impacts associated with traditional overhead transmission lines. SOO Green HVDC Link, LLC is excited to accelerate the development, particularly at a time when the nation is focused on improving and expanding its critical infrastructure.

About SOO Green HVDC Link, LLC: Owned by investment funds managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Siemens Energy, Jingoli Power, and PPL Corporation.

