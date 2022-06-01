Fidelity National Financial Releases 2021 Sustainability Report and Launches Sustainability Webpage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) (the "Company") today announced the publication of its 2021 Sustainability Report and the launch of its sustainability webpage. Together, the report and webpage provide a comprehensive overview of the Company's maturing sustainability program and demonstrate ongoing commitment to sustainability practices that benefit all stakeholders.

Highlights from the 2021 Report:

Protecting Homeowners

FNF'sWireSafe program and Start inHere® digital opening process protect consumers from fraud when buying or selling a home

Environment

In 2021, the carbon emissions footprint at the Company's Jacksonville Headquarters was 1,994 MTCO2e, this represents a 25% decline in carbon emissions from the 2019 baseline year

FNF's total non-recycled waste footprint at our Jacksonville Headquarters was 28 tons of waste, a 30% decline from 2020, and a 72% decline from the 2019 baseline year

FNF's water consumption at our Jacksonville Headquarters was 6 million gallons, a 25% decline from 2020, and 36% decline from the 2019 baseline year

We have formalized our analysis of climate risk into a consolidated assessment to identify climate-related risks and opportunities at the enterprise-level

Social

40% of FNF's leadership team and 71% of our U.S. workforce are female

In 2021, FNF retained over 92% of our U.S. workforce

We have supported over 900 community organizations in 2021 including the United Way and the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

Governance

ESG oversight is managed at the board level through the audit committee of our board of directors

72% of FNF's Board of Directors are independent from management

Chief Executive Officer of FNF, Mike Nolan commented, "At FNF, we recognize that our focus to address Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") issues is important to FNF's success and who we are as a company. FNF's leadership and board of directors are committed to developing a long-term ESG strategy and monitoring our progress to better serve our employees, business partners, and local communities. Our 2021 report highlights our progress towards a more sustainable future."

