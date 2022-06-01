LENNAR OPENS SALES AT HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED WELLEN PARK GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB

VENICE, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today the start of sales for Executive and Estate homes at Wellen Park Golf and Country Club, the newest community situated within Southwest Florida's award-winning Wellen Park masterplan.

Executive and Estate home designs at Wellen Park Golf and Country Club will feature generous living spaces and thoughtful design details including gourmet kitchens and resort-inspired owner's suites. The homes will offer Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. Each home is also a Lennar Connected Home, which comes equipped with the eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi system, Ring alarm and video doorbell, Lift Master MyQ smart garage control, Flo by Moen smart water detector, Honeywell Pro smart thermostat, and Schlage Smart Lock.

Ranging from 1,850 to 3,473 square feet, Wellen Park's Executive and Estate homes contain two to four bedrooms and two to three baths. Pricing begins in the mid $600,000s.

"Wellen Park consistently ranks as one of the nation's fastest-selling master planned communities, with vibrant existing development and even more plans for its future," said David Meyers, Southwest Florida Division Manager for Lennar. "That makes this a very exciting place to build, and where we expect to see very strong interest as we begin construction for our future Lennar homeowners."

The Wellen Park masterplan spans 11,000 acres. At buildout, the Wellen Park masterplan will feature more than 22,500 homes and offer three districts that mix residential, high-end commercial space and resort-style recreation, including golf and watersports. Wellen Park Golf and Country Club will include more than 1,300 homes from Lennar's popular modern coastal series, which embraces the bright, carefree Florida lifestyle.

Situated in the Venice/North Port area, almost equidistant between Tampa and Fort Myers, Wellen Park is less than 10 miles from famed Florida beaches and minutes from the scenic Mayakka River and Mayakka State Forest. Wellen Park's location is convenient to both Interstate 75 and US Route 41.

Residents of Wellen Park Golf and Country Club will enjoy extensive amenities, including a resort-style pool and spa, fitness center with yoga and aerobics rooms, nail and beauty salon, tennis center with Har-Tru courts and a pro shop, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and on-site dining. The 18-hole championship golf course designed by Gordon B. Lewis will open by the first half of 2023 and will include a golf pro shop, chipping area, putting green, driving range, and cart barn.

Children living at Wellen Park will have the opportunity to attend Taylor Ranch Elementary, Venice Middle School and Venice High School, all part of the Sarasota County Schools. Nearby charter and technical school options are also available, along with the adjacent campus of the State College of Florida.

Lennar plans to build Terrace Condominiums, Veranda Condominiums, and Coach Homes within Wellen Park Golf and Country Club, with an anticipated start of sales late 2022. The community's future multifamily homes will range from 1,120 to 2,110 square feet between the Terrace Condominiums, Veranda Condominiums, and Coach Homes. Pricing for multifamily homes will be released later this year.

Lennar's Wellen Park Welcome Home Center is located at 20061 Galleria Blvd., Venice, Florida. For more information, call (866) 765-7320, visit the Wellen Park Golf and Country Club community website­ or www.lennar.com.

