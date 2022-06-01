Mauve Group Wins 'Best Client Service in Global Expansion' at the INT-X Awards 2022

Mauve Group is announced the winner of the 'Best Client Service in Global Expansion' Award at the INT-X Awards 2022.

The INT-X Awards were presented at the Global Expansion Conference, a networking event for professionals across HR and global mobility.

CEO Ann Ellis later chaired a panel discussion on 'Global Expansion Challenges, Strategies, and Opportunities'.

LONDON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mauve Group, a leading provider of global expansion and Employer of Record services, has been announced the winner of the 'Best Client Service in Global Expansion' award at the inaugural INT-X Awards 2022.

The INT-X Awards showcase the key achievements and enablers of global success over the last year. The Best Client Service in Global Expansion Award accredits the companies who work tirelessly in the background to allow businesses to grow into new markets – providing support, guidance, and the tools to expand their operations internationally.

This year, the INT-X Awards were presented at the Global Expansion Conference in London, England. Centuro Global's conference offered businesses the opportunity to meet and learn from experts and C-suite executives from expansion-focused organisations and service providers.

Members of the Mauve team joined CEO Ann Ellis to accept the award at a special gala dinner at London's Park Lane Four Seasons hotel. On the second day of the conference, Ellis chaired a panel discussion between global experts covering global expansion challenges, strategies and opportunities.

With a quarter-century of experience helping companies to grow their overseas operations, Mauve Group is a pioneering provider in the global expansion sector. Its core Employer of Record solution allows businesses to employ their workers in any desired location without the need to set up a local entity. Mauve Group additionally offers a full suite of expansion solutions including global payroll, visa and immigration, project management, and consultancy services – equipping businesses with the toolkit they need to take their business global.

Amongst the messages of congratulations, a director of operations at a US-based client organisation underlined why Mauve were deserving winners; "(Mauve) recently won the Best Client Service in Global Expansion award and I understand why. They excel in this area and have made the process of hiring and retaining staff in multiple countries as seamless as possible. They are also a tremendous resource on country-specific benefits and current trends, which is extremely helpful in building competitive compensation packages."

Co-Founder and CEO Ann Ellis explained what it meant to receive the prestigious award:

"It is a huge honour to be announced as winner of the 'Best Client Service in Global Expansion' award – this is a true testament to the high-quality service our team have provided for 26 years and the award belongs to every single one of them.

For me, this is the best award category we could win- a business is nothing without its clients, and to have ours loyally endorse our service levels by voting for us is a huge achievement. I am very proud to be part of such an amazing network of professionals and would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted for Mauve Group. We hope this is one of many to come!"

