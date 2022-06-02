IMAGE Studios salon suites blasts into Ohio with record opening!

CANTON, Ohio, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios®, a leader in the salon and spa studio space, has opened its newest location and first in North Canton, OH by IMAGE Owners, Jon & Stephanie Miller. IMAGE is part of a burgeoning trend in the beauty, health, and wellness business, which leases turnkey salon suites to entreprenuers looking to open their own business, empowering business owners, and growth in the growing $63 billion beauty industry.

Founder and CEO, Jason Olsen, commented, "It is incredible to have high caliber franchisees like Jon & Stephanie to introduce the IMAGE Studios® brand in Ohio. They will be joined by locations in Cleveland and Columbus this year, along with new stores in Pittsburgh and Lexington - IMAGE is booming across the region."

"We are elated to open up at near capacity in our first location," said IMAGE Owner, Stephanie Miller. "IMAGE Studios® is the best in coworking salon suites. We set the highest standard for design and support for our professionals, and I am so excited to be part of this journey! Our location will be a benchmark for cutting edge design."

There are currently 30 open, and 145 IMAGE Studios® Salon Suites in development throughout the US and this number increases month over month. IMAGE Studios® is an exclusive salon suite that creates modern, high-end salon spaces at affordable rates for salon professionals - this makes it possible for professionals to become successful entrepreneurs. IMAGE Studios® provides a unique opportunity by bringing together like-minded professionals and the guidance of mentors invested in the success of their business owners.

