SANDPOINT, Idaho, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Litehouse Inc., a 100% employee-owned company and leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese and other innovative consumer packaged goods, is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with professional golfer Justin Lower, a member of the PGA TOUR in 2022. The partnership with Lower marks the brand's first athletic sponsorship.

Litehouse Inc. Partners with Professional Golfer Justin Lower (PRNewswire)

As an employee-owned company, Litehouse Inc. is driven by its mission to positively impact local communities, which is demonstrated through the company's core values: integrity, stewardship, accountability, and commitment to excellence – values that Lower embodies on and off the golf course.

"Justin Lower is a phenomenal athlete with an equally impressive heart," said Kelly Prior, President & CEO, Litehouse Inc. "His commitment to helping others through philanthropy and strong ties to his local community make him the ideal athlete to represent the Litehouse brand. We're excited and honored to sponsor Justin as he embarks on his first PGA TOUR and look forward to being a part of his continued growth and success."

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Litehouse for my first season on the PGA TOUR," said Justin Lower. "Not only do I enjoy their products, but I admire what the company stands for and I'm proud to help build awareness for their brand and represent them on the course."

In 2010, while attending Malone University, Lower won the NAIA Men's Golf Championship. While at Malone, Justin won the Jack Nicklaus Award as the top golfer in the country, as well as the David Toms Award for overcoming adversity to achieve success. During his career as a professional, Justin has amassed many wins on the developmental circuits of professional golf, including the 2012 and 2015 Ohio Open. In 2018, Justin narrowly missed securing his PGA TOUR membership by just one shot after 25 events on the Korn Ferry Tour that season. In 2021, Justin claimed his redemption as he secured his PGA TOUR membership on the final hole of the season at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

In his first 15 events of the 2021/2022 PGA TOUR season, Justin has recorded three Top 25 finishes and a 10th place finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Throughout the season, the Litehouse brand logo will be prominently visible on the chest of Lower's apparel.

About Litehouse Inc.

Litehouse Inc. started in the Hope, Idaho restaurant of the Hawkins family over 50 years ago. Since then, it has become a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese, and other innovative consumer packaged goods, manufacturing these delicious products at its five U.S. facilities based in Idaho, Michigan, Utah, and Virginia. The diverse portfolio of Litehouse, Inc. brands includes Litehouse, Green Garden, Organicville, Sky Valley and Veggiecraft Farms, with products available through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, member stores, and value-added goods, including meal and salad kits. Litehouse is proud to be 100% employee-owned, and each one of the employee-owners delivers on high standards of quality and innovation.

For more information, visit www.litehousefoods.com.

Litehouse Campaign Inspires Consumers to Be the Dip Master on Game Day (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Litehouse, Inc.