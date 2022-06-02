Mix Talent and American Negotiation Institute Announce Partnership

The partnership will allow ANI to accurately measure the impact of developing new skills amongst their employees and their business

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mix Talent and ANI , two rapidly growing Columbus-based businesses, have announced a partnership that will pair Mix's expertise in assessments and measurement with ANI's negotiation, conflict resolution, and leadership training and coaching.

Having worked with several fortune 500 companies, some of the largest governmental agencies like NASA and the United States Senate, and several prominent universities, ANI believes their partnership with Mix will add significant value to their client engagements. "We want to be at the forefront of negotiation and the data and measurement capabilities we get by partnering with Mix will be the difference. We can answer the question, 'What is your track record of success?' with specificity, and currently no one else can do that," said Kwame Christian, Esq., M.A., the Managing Director at ANI.

Chad Thompson, PhD, who is Head of Assessment & Consulting at Mix Talent, reached out to Mr. Christian initially to discuss the possibility of a partnership. "This all started when we brought Kwame in to do training and coaching with Mix," Thompson said. "I knew there were some powerful synergies between our organizations and that's how it got started."

Founded in 2018, Mix Talent is a talent acquisition and consulting organization focused on supporting pharma, biotech, digital therapeutics/medtech, and gene therapy organizations. Their assessment solutions help organizations identify, analyze, and measure talent – a collection of capabilities that ANI believes will be highly valuable to their clients' organizations.

According to Ali O'Malley, PhD, Director, People Insights and Transformation at Mix Talent, this partnership goes beyond simply solving a short-term business need. "This is really about answering the question, 'How do we shift social systems and use organizations who are committed to doing better?' We want to get beyond box-checking. We want to understand how those attitudes are being moved as a function of the training and coaching, which is focused on inclusive leadership."

The organizations intend to make this partnership flexible, allowing clients to customize their solutions. "It's not just something off the shelf, it's tailored and easy to do. That's what our clients are hungry for," said Shane Ray Martin, Head of Sales at ANI. "We really want organizations to be able to come and say 'We're interested in this, but not in that; we need help here, but not there. That will be a huge benefit to our clients whether they are in retail, insurance, technology, or manufacturing.'"

About Mix Talent

Mix Talent was built to support the near-term goals and long-term success of pharma, biotech, digital therapeutics/medtech, and gene therapy organizations. They recognize the power of company culture, and they specialize in identifying, recruiting, assessing, and selecting talent that fits and fortifies that culture.

About ANI

ANI is one of the few negotiation consulting firms that focuses entirely on building negotiating skills for individuals and companies. Just some of their content and services include workshops (virtual and in-person), coaching, online courses, books, negotiation guides, and podcasts (Ask With Confidence and Negotiate Anything).

