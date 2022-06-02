VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received authorization to sell and distribute alcoholic beverages in its U.S. retail stores in Chicago, Illinois and Venice Beach, California (the "Alcohol License"). This operational milestone offers U.S. customers access to more holistic shopping opportunities that can integrate alcoholic beverage options as part of the Company's one-stop-shop retail and e-commerce experience.

PlantX Announces Authorization of Alcohol License in Chicago and Venice Beach (CNW Group/PlantX Life Inc.) (PRNewswire)

PlantX is now able to offer a wide variety of alcoholic beverages such as wine, beer, cider and liquor by selling these items directly in its retail stores in Chicago, Illinois, and Venice Beach, California. Additionally, the Alcohol License grants PlantX the ability to deliver alcoholic beverages across the U.S. to fulfill orders placed on its U.S. e-commerce platform, while also enabling same-day deliveries of alcoholic items via its partnerships with UberEats and Instacart. As such, due to the new authorization to sell and distribute alcohol, the Company is now poised to tap into the rapidly growing alcoholic beverages market in the U.S., while boosting customer loyalty by fulfilling the demand for alcoholic drinks options in the U.S.

"The new license is a thrilling opportunity for PlantX to tap into a multi-billion industry," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "The alcoholic beverages market reached a volume of $222.6 billion USD in 2020 in the U.S., and this revenue is expected to grow annually by 7.45% between 2021-2025.1 Even more poignant, there has been an increasing collective preference for environmentally friendly products among consumers, who are shifting their attention towards products that are organic, vegan or free from additives, including alcoholic products.2 This is fully aligned with PlantX's vision, which now includes offering high-quality, sustainable and ethical alcoholic drinks. This new milestone will undoubtedly forward the Company's efforts to shape market innovation in both the US and Canada, where we have been active in the alcoholic industry for a while."

"We are thrilled to share this amazing news with our shareholders, and highlight the potential of the

new license as an immense profitable revenue driver for PlantX," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "We are now able to sell and distribute alcoholic items which do not expire and which our customers have shown great interest in as part of their PlantX shopping experience."

