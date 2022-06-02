The Salvation Army Celebrates National Donut Day and Reflects on History of Holiday

Sweetest Holiday of the Year Highlights "Sugar, Flour and Courage"

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Donut Day is celebrated each year on the first Friday of June, but people may be surprised to learn that donuts do more than simply taste good. They can actually do good, too.

The Salvation Army established National Donut Day in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army's 'donut lassies,' who made history when they risked their lives to raise spirits and fuel hope by serving thousands of soldiers during WWI, in part by delivering donuts and other sweet treats to those in the war.

In 1917, Salvation Army volunteers traveled to France and set up makeshift huts on the front lines where they provided essential goods and sweet treats to boost morale. The donut was then, and continues to be, a taste of home and a symbol of comfort for Americans.

More than a hundred years later, The Salvation Army is still serving on the front lines, now through a wide range of social services for America's most vulnerable individuals and families.

"The donut is a longstanding symbol of the hope and help that The Salvation Army provides during times of hardship," said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "Every year, we look forward to celebrating this sweet holiday and honoring the brave work of our Doughnut Lassies on the front lines. National Donut Day lets us reflect on 'donuts that do good,' and makes these treats taste even sweeter."

In celebration of this year's National Donut Day on Friday, June 3, The Salvation Army is activating in locations across the country by:

Washington, DC : Commissioners Kenneth and Jolene Hodder will deliver donuts to the Armed Forces Retirement Home and meet with residents to thank them for their service.

San Diego, CA : Hosting a Donut-Eating Championship on the U.S.S. Midway featuring number-one-ranked female competitive eater in the world, Miki Sudo and other top-ranked eaters.

Santa Rosa, CA : Delivering donuts with the Guy Fieri Foundation to first responders and law enforcement in Santa Rosa and the surrounding Sonoma County .

Norfolk, VA : The Salvation Army KROC Center in Norfolk is hosting a celebratory event Friday, June 3 from 5:00-9:00pm . The Community is invited to for food, fellowship, family-friendly games and an outdoor screening of Disney's "Encanto" presented by the Norfolk Police Department.

Camden, NJ : Providing donuts and activity sheets about the history of the day at The Salvation Army's youth and children's programs.

Susanville, CA : Delivering donuts at the Veteran hospital in Susanville .

Minneapolis, MN : Gifting boxes of donuts to everyday heroes who have been nominated by friends and family across multiple communities in Minnesota in partnership with the Mall of America and Cub Foods.

Austin, TX : Delivering 150 dozen donuts to first responders and local businesses.

Cincinnati, OH : Partnering with The Greater Cincinnati Retail Bakers Association to deliver donuts to hometown heroes including first responders and public servants throughout the week.

Orlando, FL : Dunkin Donuts and 'Donut Lassies' will be delivering 100 dozen donuts to first responders, city officials and local businesses.

Tampa, FL : Salvation Army 'Donut Lassies' will be visiting VFWs to thank them for their service.

For more information about National Donut Day or to download the Doughnut Lassies' original recipe, visit salarmy.us/DonutDay.

About The Salvation Army USA

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 25 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,200 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

