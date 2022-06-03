New Rally House Store Lands in Philadelphia Market

NEWTOWN, Penn., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia area fans now have another Rally House store they can turn to for stylish apparel, accessories, and gifts, and that's Rally House Newtown. This locally driven, family-owned sports and merchandise retailer is ecstatic to open a new location in Newtown, PA, giving more residents and visitors high-quality products to browse. Customers can find this store at the Village at Newtown shopping center between PA-532 and Sycamore St.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

This Newtown store marks the 12th Rally House location in the Philadelphia market, showcasing the company's continually growing bond with this area. "It's always a blast working with Philly fans," explains Senior District Manager Rebecca Young. "Now, we get to look forward to working with even more pumped-up fans as they explore all the awesome sports gear and local apparel in stock at Rally House Newtown!"

Shoppers won't have any difficulties locating the team gear they want when visiting Rally House Newtown, especially with brands like Nike, '47, and Mitchell & Ness. This store carries a wide range of official jerseys, hats, and accessories for area favorites like the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, and 76ers. There's also a large assortment of college gear available for the Penn State Nittany Lions, Temple University Owls, and Villanova Wildcats.

Rally House provides a tailored, area-specific selection of localized merchandise and apparel at each store, including Rally House Newtown. This new Rally House location offers numerous products representing beloved hometown businesses and themes like the Philly Pretzel Factory, Rocky, and many more.

Patrons will have an extraordinary shopping experience every time they visit Rally House Newtown, as there's a friendly staff and tons of merch to shop. For added convenience, there's a full inventory of products available online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options for every state.

Stay informed on store news by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-newtown or follow Rally House Newtown on Facebook (@RallyNewtown) and Rally House Newtown on Instagram (@rallynewtown).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 13 states.

CONTACT:

Rebecca Young, Senior District Manager

ryoung@rallyhouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rally House