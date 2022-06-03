Rally House Introduces 2nd Store in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House recently introduced this family-owned, locally inspired sports and merchandise retailer to the Louisville area. Now, the company is thrilled to announce a second location in this great city, marking the fourth store overall in Kentucky. Rally House Mall St. Matthews is located about 10 minutes from Downtown Louisville, making it a prime location for all area fans to gear up with sports apparel and localized merchandise.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Louisville has a rich history, especially regarding sports, resulting in a city full of loyal fans. That's why Rally House is an excellent fit for this city. "Louisville fans love showing team spirit and hometown pride every chance they get," says District Manager Teri Hauenschild. "And now they can fuel their enthusiasm with awesome apparel and accessories from the new Rally House Mall St. Matthews store!"

Rally House Mall St. Matthews makes it easy for customers to get the gear they love, as this store carries products from reliable brand names such as '47, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, and Nike. This Rally House store offers gear for various colleges and professional teams, including the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cincinnati Reds.

Alongside all the stylish and high-quality team gear available at Rally House Mall St. Matthews, patrons will also discover an expansive selection of unique local merch from renowned brands like RALLY Brand™. This collection of products draws inspiration from popular surrounding businesses and topics, all designed to display one's Louisville loyalty.

Thanks to the team's exceptional customer service and a hassle-free shopping environment, customers will enjoy their time at Rally House Mall St. Matthews. Still, there's also a complete selection of merchandise and apparel online at www.rallyhouse.com, with products able to be shipped nationwide.

Visit www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-mall-st-matthews or follow Rally House Mall St. Matthews on Facebook (@RallyMallStMatthews) and Rally House Kentucky on Instagram (@rallyhousekentucky) for store updates, deals, new products, and more!

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 13 states.

