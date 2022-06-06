ColorTokens Named Four-Time Winner in the Global InfoSec Awards

ColorTokens Recognized for its Zero Trust, Micro-Segmentation, and Cloud Workload Protection in the 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc., a leading innovator of the autonomous Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions, today announced that the company has been recognized in four categories of this year's Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) Global Infosec Awards. These prestigious awards honor InfoSec innovators from around the globe.

ColorTokens was recognized in the following categories:

Publisher's Choice Zero Trust Security

Most Innovative Cloud Workload Protection

Best Solution Zero Trust for Hybrid Enterprise

Hot Company Micro-segmentation

"We're honored to be recognized by the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO and Co-Founder of ColorTokens. "At ColorTokens, we strive to provide the leading micro-segmentation and cloud workload security solution to the market and enable key initiatives such as Zero Trust. We are working tirelessly to help organizations improve their security posture from hybrid to the cloud and are thrilled to receive this recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine."

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. ColorTokens is absolutely worthy of this these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens Inc. is a leading innovator in SaaS-based Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that provides global enterprises with a unique set of products and services for securing applications, data, and users across cloud and hybrid environments. Through its award-winning Xtended ZeroTrust™ Platform and context-aware machine learning-powered technologies, ColorTokens helps businesses accurately assess and improve their security posture dynamically.

As cloud adoption grows, traditional perimeters get redefined, and new attack vectors and threat actors materialize, corporations recognize their security posture needs to reflect their Zero Trust philosophy. ColorTokens' technology allows customers to achieve Zero Trust by using rich, meaningful contextual information about the application, microservice, or protected resource, so customers can apply Zero Trust with as secure of a perimeter as they can. ColorTokens' cloud-based SaaS platform can automatically deploy next-generation security controls and increase security posture dynamically without any new hardware, downtime, reboots, or changes to a client's existing systems.

For more information, please visit www.colortokens.com.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

