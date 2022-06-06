Smithfield Foods Donates $15,000 to Recharge Teen Center

Funds will help center provide resources, enrichment and a safe place for youth in Monmouth, Illinois

SMITHFIELD, Va., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Smithfield Foods, Inc.'s Monmouth, Illinois facility presented a $15,000 donation to Recharge Teen Center, a newly renovated safe place for community youth to recharge, find enrichment and access resources including a food and hygiene pantry, washer and dryer, kitchen and gaming room and library of 400 donated books for young adults.

Representatives from Smithfield Foods’ Monmouth, IL facility present a $15,000 check to Recharge Teen Center on Friday, June 3. (PRNewswire)

Recharge Teen Center is an Eagle View Community Health System project, a non-profit healthcare provider serving uninsured, low-income and medically underserved individuals in Henderson County and southeast Iowa. The center, located at 213 S. Main St., is open weekdays 3-6 p.m. to area youth entering 8th grade through age 18. Activities offered on a rotating schedule include cooking classes, art therapy, workforce and leadership development support, literature review, homework assistance, mindfulness classes and volunteer and philanthropic opportunities.

In addition to Smithfield's donation, members of the company's Monmouth facility leadership team have volunteered to mentor teens serviced by the center and will provide education and development opportunities focused on economics, budgeting, workplace safety and industry career opportunities.

"We're committed at Smithfield to helping our communities thrive," said Bruce Rundle, plant manager of Smithfield's Monmouth facility. "With more than 1,300 team members in the Monmouth area, it's our honor to support the amazing Recharge Teen Center team and the deserving young people they serve."

Smithfield is committed to helping the communities its employees call home and contributes tens of millions of dollars in cash and in-kind donations every year. For more information on the company's commitment to supporting community development and vitality, visit this link.

Members of Smithfield’s Monmouth team look forward to volunteering, mentoring students at the center. (PRNewswire)

Smithfield Logo (PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

