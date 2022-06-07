The brand born to mix signals it's time to turn your attention to the front yard, introducing custom coolers inspired by Absolut citrus flavors & designed in collaboration with Garcelle Beauvais

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to Absolut's Front Yard Citrus Club, a social movement created in partnership with actress, author and humanitarian Garcelle Beauvais that encourages consumers to mix it up this summer, making their front yards the place to be. Inspired by Absolut's citrus portfolio including Citron, Lime, Mandrin and Grapefruit flavored vodkas, the Absolut Front Yard Citrus Club is a signal to break the ice, whether mixing with old friends or meeting new neighbors.

Absolut Invites You to Host a ‘Front Yard Social Club’ this Summer (PRNewswire)

To celebrate this movement, Absolut and Garcelle have co-created a line of unique citrus-inspired coolers to serve as an invitation and a visual cue that the block is ready to mix and mingle. Produced by Outside Gang, the coolers lean into the iconic fruits and colorways of the Absolut citrus bottles and are not only meant to be a central gathering place for the neighborhood, but also are the perfect pop of color to amp up front yard decor. As a proven hostess herself and as the Front Yard Citrus Club's Social Director, Garcelle will provide firsthand tips and tricks for making the most of time with friends and family including how to properly set the front yard scene to the perfect playlist and how to party prep for success.

"The front yard has always been a great place to meet new neighbors and reconnect with old friends, and Absolut's Front Yard Citrus Club is the perfect way to mix it up this summer and bring people together," said Beauvais. "As the Social Director of Absolut's Front Yard Citrus Club, I had the privilege of working closely with the brand to bring a custom collection of summer coolers to life, inspired by Absolut's citrus portfolio, to help people mix it up in their front yard all summer long."

Absolut is creating a limited edition Front Yard Citrus Club Cocktail Kit that will include everything one needs to make the front yard ready for its hosting debut. Each cocktail kit will include an Absolut x Outside Gang Cooler with a corresponding bottle of the selected Absolut citrus flavor, along with ingredients to make the Absolut Citrus Swizzle, a versatile cocktail that is best served in the front yard. In addition, each cocktail kit will include the brand's cooler design partner, Garcelle Beauvais' recently released book, Love Me As I Am. The citrus-inspired coolers are available on ReserveBar.

"This summer, we're inviting people to break up with the backyard and focus their entertaining energy on the front yard with Absolut's Front Yard Citrus Club, and it's not just a place, but a mindset where once just neighbors can evolve into friends," said Matt Foley, Vice President Marketing, Absolut. "As a brand known for mixing things up and bringing people together, this social movement is a celebration of conviviality inspired by our Absolut citrus flavors

To learn more about Absolut's Front Yard Citrus Club, cocktail kit and summer citrus cocktail inspirations, please visit absolut.com/us/citrus .

Absolut Citrus Swizzle

Ingredients:

2 parts Absolut citrus flavor

1 parts Lime Juice

0.75 parts Simple Syrup

2-3 Dashes of Bitters

Garnish: Candied dehydrated citrus fruit

Flavor Combinations:

Absolut Grapefruit + Rosemary

Absolut Lime + Mint

Absolut Mandrin + Sage

Absolut Citron + Basil

How to Mix:

Combine ingredients into a footed pilsner glass. Add a small amount of crushed ice and swizzle to mix ingredients and aerate/dilute. Pack glass with crushed ice, and top with bitters. If available to you, garnish with fruit & herb.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY

ABSOLUT®. PRODUCT OF SWEDEN. 40% ALC./VOL. ©2021. IMPORTED BY ABSOLUT SPIRITS CO., NEW YORK, NY.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

CONTACT

Joanna Hein

joanna.hein@pernod-ricard.com

Kate Valauri

kvalauri@webershandwick.com

Absolut Vodka (PRNewsfoto/Pernod Ricard USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA