Ansh Labs Announces Appointment of Tony Morrison as New CEO and Tom Verghese as New President

WEBSTER, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of June 1, 2022, Ansh Labs LLC announces the appointment of two of its own lo ng- time leaders to the positions of CEO and President. Tony Morrison will be the new Chief Executive Officer and Tom Verghese will be the new President. Rajen Savjani, the former Chief Executive Officer and President will continue as the Chairman of the company.

Mr. Morrison and Mr. Verghese worked together for nearly 30 years at Diagnostic Systems Laboratories (DSL) and Ansh Labs, both founded and led by Mr. Gopal Savjani. DSL, started in 1981, was the prequel venture to Ansh Labs and was acquired by Beckman Coulter in 2005.

Ansh Labs is an in vitro diagnostic manufacturer of medical devices and biomedical research assays. The company has deep immunoassay development expertise, in-house monoclonal antibody development, and custom develops and contract manufactures some of its key products for use on its diagnostic partners' platforms.

"Tony and Tom bring the right balance to our leadership team at Ansh Labs," said Mr. Rajen Savjani, Ansh Labs Chairman. "They have extensive diagnostics industry experience and have been integral to Ansh Labs' growth. Tony has strong technical and leadership experience that will benefit Ansh Labs' exploration and development of new diagnostic technologies. Tom's proven strategic business development skills will help Ansh Labs strengthen channel partnerships, expand strategic alliances with key opinion leaders and industrial partners, and expand our global presence."

"I am very excited to be back at Ansh Labs," said Tony Morrison. "We have an extraordinary scientific team and robust technology. We are uniquely positioned to capitalize on imminent changes in clinical testing and how diagnostic information is delivered."

Tom Verghese added, "As the industry evolves and adapts to technology migrations, Ansh Labs is in a position to provide high quality and cost-effective solutions that address the changing needs of life science researchers and clinicians."

Mr. Verghese joined DSL in 1990 after serving in research positions at legal and financial firms. At DSL, he served in various functions, combining his background in chemistry with strengths in commercial management and corporate development. He played key roles in expansion of the company, including leading of strategic licensing transactions related to Unconjugated Estriol, Inhibin, and Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH), and subsequently, the acquisition of DSL by Beckman Coulter in 2005. While at Beckman Coulter, he served in leadership roles as Director of Global Business and Director of Strategic Marketing.

Prior to rejoining Ansh Labs, Mr. Morrison held numerous positions with diagnostic companies responding to the coronavirus pandemic. He recently served as Chief Commercial Officer of Maxim Biomedical Inc. and General Manager of Aspirant Strategy LLC in support of companies selected for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx®) initiative. He is a Co-Founder of AdVeritasDx.com and has led initiatives aimed at harmonizing in vitro diagnostics data collection and analysis for on-market surveillance and epidemiological monitoring for population health. He is Founder and CEO of Motive Biosciences Inc., a clinical diagnostic and contract research laboratory that is developing testing solutions and software as a medical device for underserved diagnostic areas in women's health. He previously served as the Director of Sales and Marketing for Ansh Labs from 2011 to 2018. With Beckman Coulter, he was the Group Manager for Commercial Operations of the nucleic acid and specialty immunoassay product lines from 2005-2009. He started with DSL in 1994 and held positions as Director of Technical Service, Director of Sales and Market Development, and led DSL's Assay Automation and Service programs through 2005. Mr. Morrison received his B.Sc. in Biochemistry in 1997 and an MBA in Finance in 2011.

Ansh Labs was founded in 2011. The company is headquartered in Webster, TX. The experienced management and development teams are the leading developers and manufacturers of reproductive endocrine immunoassay test kits used around the world. The company is narrowly focused on women's health in reproductive function, menopause, pregnancy complications, and cardiometabolic health. Ansh Labs develops biomarkers intended to advance target discovery, therapeutic development, biomedical research, and clinical diagnostics. The company serves life science researchers, physician researchers, contract research organizations (CROs), hospitals, commercial laboratories, and public health agencies to assist with the research, diagnosis, treatment, and management of diseases.

