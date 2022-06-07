BCT-The Community's Bank Adds Ted Argleben as Vice President, Commercial Lender

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC: PTBS) – BCT-The Community's Bank recently welcomed Ted Argleben as Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer to their commercial lending team. Mr. Argleben will be responsible for commercial loan and banking relationships growth in Northern Virginia. He will report to Paul Bice, Executive Vice President, Virginia President. Mr. Argleben will be located in the BCT Lending office in Leesburg, Virginia, located at 602 South King Street, Suite 300.

Ted Argleben, VP-Commercial Loan Officer (PRNewswire)

Mr. Argleben brings over 29 years of banking experience to BCT. Most recently, he served 18 years with Access National Bank (acquired by Atlantic Union Bank) providing commercial lending services to small and early-growth businesses. Mr. Argleben began his career in banking in Espanola, New Mexico at Valley National Bank.

"Ted is a great fit for BCT," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO of BCT. "His passion for helping businesses launch and grow will broaden our commercial lending relationships in Northern Virginia, where we are committed to providing unique and personalized experiences for our customers."

Mr. Argleben earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Finance from California State University, Fullerton.

Community service is important to Mr. Argleben. He previously served on the Board of Directors for Western Fairfax Christian Ministries and also served on the Advisory Board for St. Luke Preschool. In addition, he served as Treasurer for Ebenezer United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School for many years at McLean Bible Church. He looks forward to serving the local communities near BCT.

Born in California and raised in Alaska and Colorado, Mr. Argleben is an avid outdoorsman. He is an explorer at heart and enjoys backpacking, fishing, and elk hunting. He lives in Loudoun County, Virginia with his wife of 31 years, Mary, whom he met while in college. They have two adult sons.

The BCT Lending office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

About BCT-The Community's Bank

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $719 million in assets as of March 31, 2021, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 65 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019, 2020, and 2021 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

BCT-Bank of Charles Town (PRNewsfoto/BCT - Bank of Charles Town) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BCT - The Community's Bank