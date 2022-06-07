Energywell Announces The Launch Of Its Community Solar Business

Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Community Solar Customer Origination & Revenue Management Business

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energywell, LLC ("Energywell"), an energy technology company powering the sustainable energy transition, announces the launch of its community solar business offering customer origination and revenue management services to community solar developers and asset owners in the United States.

Through its Shift Community Solar and SolarStreet brands, Energywell will offer community solar products integrated with and alongside its innovative suite of renewable electricity products, which will be available in the Fall of 2022. Energywell will have a competitive advantage versus other players in the community solar customer origination and revenue management industry given its proprietary Proton™ technology platform, which enables a seamless digital experience for customers and a robust feature set built to service community solar developers and asset owners.

"The community solar market is set to experience rapid growth in the coming years as the U.S. Department of Energy announced a new National Community Solar Partnership target to power the equivalent of five million households by 2025," said Michael Fallquist, Director & Co-Chief Executive Officer of Energywell. "We view our entry into the community solar market as aligned with our mission to be a catalyst for the sustainable energy transition."

Energywell has hired Stephen Condon, a solar industry veteran with more than 14 years of experience, to grow its community solar business. Mr. Condon has a substantial track record in the community solar industry with over 250MW of community energy assets contracted across 7 states.

About Energywell

Energywell is an energy technology company powering the sustainable energy transition. Energywell combines the financial strength of funds and accounts managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. and capital and commodities expertise from Hartree Partners L.P. with proprietary technology and a seasoned team of energy industry veterans. For additional information, please visit Energywell's website at http://www.energywell.com.

