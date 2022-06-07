METALLIS ANNOUNCES $2 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Metallis Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MTS) (OTCQB: MTLFF) (FSE: 0CVM) (the "Company" or "Metallis") announces a non-brokered placement (the "Financing") of up to $2 million. The Financing will consist of up to 6.25 million non-flow-through units at a price of $0.20 per unit and up to 6.1 million flow-through units at a price of $0.23 per unit, or such combination of both resulting in total proceeds of $2 million.

The Company filed a price reservation Form 4A with the TSXV on May 26, 2022, based on that day's closing price per common share of $0.23.

Each non-flow-through unit will consist of one common share and one-half of a non-flow-through, non-transferable share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.30 per share for a 3-year period.

Each flow-through unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of a non-flow-through, non-transferable share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.33 per share for a 3-year period.

The flow-through shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Act"). The proceeds of the flow-through private placement will be incurred on "Canadian exploration expenses" (within the meaning of the Act). The Company will renounce these expenses to the purchasers with the effective date no later than December 31, 2022, and as required under the Act.

The proceeds from the non-flow-through units will be used for both exploration and general corporate purposes.

Shares and warrants issued on closing will be subject to a trading hold period expiring four months plus one day from the date of issuance. Closing of the private placement is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and final acceptance by the TSXV.

About Metallis

Metallis Resources Inc. is a Vancouver-based company focused on the exploration of gold, copper, nickel, and silver at its 100%-owned Kirkham Property situated in northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Property is prospective for multiple mineral deposit types and is located along a strategic geological boundary – the "Red-line" exposed on the Western margin of the Eskay Rift system in the Golden Triangle, Northwestern British Columbia. The Property is contiguous to Garibaldi Resources Corp.'s E&L Nickel Mountain Project in the North and Eskay Mining Corp. to the East, is within 12 km of the Eskay Creek mine and 12 – 20 km west of Seabridge Gold's KSM deposits and Newcrest Mining's producing Brucejack mine.

Metallis trades under the symbols MTS on the TSX Venture Exchange, MTLFF on the OTCQB Exchange, and 0CVM on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company currently has 52,839,878 common shares issued and outstanding.

