SONGTRADR EXPANDS ITS B2B MUSIC TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS - ACQUIRES LEADING ADVANCED AI SEARCH COMPANY, MUSICUBE

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Songtradr, the world's leading B2B music company, announced today the acquisition of leading AI metadata and music search company, Musicube. The transaction expands the company's portfolio of tech-enabled music solutions designed to license the right music for any content, driving higher ROI and enabling brands to measurably engage their target audience. Using neural networks and proprietary artificial intelligence, Musicube's semantic search has reached product leadership in both quality and data depth. It helps match music to content and a brand's target audience. This technology further enhances Songtradr's B2B music solutions that harness the power of data and tech-enabled intelligence with creative excellence.

"Musicube has approached audio analysis from an entirely unique perspective and this acquisition accelerates our mission to increase the value and effectiveness of music in content," said Paul Wiltshire, CEO of Songtradr. "Their impressive team of passionate musicologists and data scientists understand the power of data and its relationship with music, which ultimately benefits our brand and agency customers as well as music rights holders. In order to have the world's best B2B music search and recommendation technology, we need premier metadata enrichment technology, which is a key component of the B2B music supply chain. Adding the Musicube technologies, data and extraordinary team to Songtradr will help accelerate our enterprise customer user experience."

Musicube's proprietary software is delivered via web widgets and an API that provides pristine metadata at scale for music labels, publishers, music supervisors, among many other audiences. The technology also enables customers to search for tracks, playlists and artists based on audiences, moods, genres, vocal features, instruments, tempo and more, unlocking the true value of catalogs and rights.

David Hoga, CEO and founder of Musicube, said: "Songtradr is the most exciting music company we have seen in a very long time. We are incredibly happy to join this exceptional team of music lovers and technologists as every single conversation we have had can be characterized by both cordiality and an ambitious agenda. We share a common vision of an artist-friendly music industry, using data to achieve it."

With a team of more than 350 people and offices in 12 countries worldwide, Songtradr has grown from being a music tech product for independent artists to a multi-disciplined, end-to-end solution for music buyers, brands and rights holders.

Songtradr's unique portfolio of the world's leading music services companies (Massive Music, Big Sync Music and Song Zu) alongside its industry-leading technology and data products (Songtradr, Tunefind, Pretzel, Jaxsta (investment only) and Musicube) provides its customers a distinct advantage to maximize the value of music in their projects.

ABOUT MUSICUBE:

Musicube's music AI solution provides rich metadata for music labels, publishers, rights holders and others seeking song discoverability tools. The database includes more than 50 million song titles with ISRC and all contributors, as well as more than 500 keywords (such as moods, musical characteristics, content from song lyrics and many more). The company is composed of experienced musicologists and data scientists based in Hamburg, Germany. For more information, visit http://www.musicu.be .

ABOUT SONGTRADR:

Songtradr is where music meets data, ideas meet innovation, and brand missions are transformed by sound.

We work with brands, agencies, businesses, labels, artists, and more, empowering them to excel on an international stage. Propelled by technology, real-time data intelligence, and musical expertise, our fully integrated products and services help amplify brands and enable artists and rights holders to realize the full potential of their catalog.

Whether with a classic song or a trending tune, a global music strategy or a sonic identity, we help translate ideas into powerful, ROI-driven solutions to ensure content always hits the right note.

We power the world with music.

