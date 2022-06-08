Genesys Unveils Customer Journeys for the Experience Era

In-depth customer journey analytics enables businesses to visualize insights and action empathy for improved experience orchestration, resulting in greater customer loyalty

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Xperience '22, Genesys®, a leader in cloud customer experience orchestration, announced innovation that makes it possible for businesses to operationalize empathy for stronger relationships with their customers. The company is expanding its existing orchestration capabilities with deeper customer journey analytics that enable businesses to become people-centric on a scale unrivaled. Now with Genesys, businesses can evolve from seeing single interactions to visualizing end-to-end customer journeys across multiple channels in real time for dynamic total experience awareness and control.

Consumers want their interactions with brands to be easy and on their terms. But most customer journeys are designed around business processes, not people. Limited data, organizational silos and analytics that deliver weeks-old insights have led brands to become passive participants in the experiences they deliver. They've been along for the ride but have no real view or capability to make them better, leaving their customers feeling unseen and wanting more.

Now available to businesses using the Genesys Cloud CX™ and Genesys Multicloud CX™ platforms, the Pointillist® Contact Center Optimization solution gives the industry a new way to measure, monitor and improve people's journeys across the lifecycle. Through the solution, Genesys is amplifying the insights available to businesses by helping them unlock data from any source so they can better visualize journeys and measure the impact of customer behavior on their outcomes. Leveraging additional context about each customer's current intent and prior experiences, service teams can better understand people's goals and quickly spot and remove roadblocks getting in the way of great experiences within — and beyond — the contact center.

Total Experience Awareness and Control to Drive Customer Loyalty

With the solution, Genesys is giving businesses more visibility into customer behaviors driving operational KPIs for digital and voice channels. This enables companies to increase customer satisfaction while improving business metrics like first contact rate, self-service rate and cost to serve.

For example, a large broadcast and cable television company observed a lower Net Promoter Score and higher call-in rates for customers who suspended their mobile service through the website. A deeper analysis using the solution revealed that customers could suspend — but not resume — mobile services using the website, resulting in higher call volumes. The company improved its self-service functionality to provide a more complete digital experience. The journey analysis projected 10,000 customers per month could restart their service effortlessly via the website without calling in for assistance, which would increase NPS for these customers by 7 points — and save more than $1 million annually.

Powered by artificial intelligence, the solution helps businesses rapidly identify meaningful changes in any customer journey by exposing anomalies, period-over-period changes and trend deviations as they happen. When unusual operational patterns are detected, businesses are automatically notified so they can intervene with a more prescriptive and scalable solution before the problem becomes worse, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and better contact center performance.

This solution was made possible by the company's acquisition of Pointillist last year, which enabled the expansion of its journey management capabilities to help businesses accelerate their delivery of advanced experience orchestration and extend its leadership in the Experience as a Service SM market.

"We're in an experience economy, and companies that fail to deliver great customer experiences will be left behind. Today's leaders are under increasing pressure to create intuitive experiences, developing the journey around individual customers' needs in a real-time environment," said Jim Tincher , Founder, CEO and Journey Mapper-In-Chief of Heart of the Customer. "With its new solution, Genesys is empowering employees with real-time insights to better engage, prioritize and understand people as they shop, buy and need care — enabling businesses to drive better outcomes and create happier, engaged customers."



"Businesses today are competing on the value they provide customers and the ability to help them achieve their goals," said Olivier Jouve , Executive Vice President and General Manager of Genesys Cloud CX. "By extending our orchestration capability with deeper customer journey analytics, we're making it easier to uncover and employ insights so companies can break down every barrier standing between people and great experiences."

To learn more about experience orchestration capabilities from Genesys, attend Xperience 2022, a live online event held this week from June 8–9. For a deep dive about today's announcement, don't miss this session "Optimize Customer Experience and Contact Center Performance with Customer Journey Measurement," held on day one at 6:45–7:15 AM ET; 2:45–3:15 PM ET; and on-demand following the event.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates more than billions of remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a ServiceSM, our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

