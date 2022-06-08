Legionnaires' Disease Lawyers at Pritzker Hageman Law Firm Hired by Clients Sickened After Staying at Hilton Grand Islander in Waikiki

WAIKIKI, Hawaii, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legionnaires' disease lawyers at the Pritzker Hageman law firm have been hired to represent several clients who were sickened after staying at the Hilton Grand Islander.

Proper sanitation and monitoring keeps Legionella bacteria out of water supply systems and prevents dangerous outbreaks

Our clients traveled to Waikiki to stay at the Hilton Grand Islander from states including Iowa and Texas. While staying at the hotel, our clients all contracted Legionnaires' disease.

Pritzker Hageman attorney Alicia Brenhaug says, "No one expects to contract a potentially deadly disease while on a beautiful tropical vacation. The Hilton Grand Islander could have taken simple steps to prevent the proliferation of the bacteria in their water system, yet visitors continued to fall ill month after month."

Hilton Grand Islander Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) is investigating a Legionnaires' disease outbreak that sickened five non-residents who stayed at the Hilton Grand Islander in April 2022, March 2022, and June 2021.

Common symptoms of Legionnaires' disease include:

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fever

Muscle aches

Headache

The DOH recommends the following actions for anyone who develops symptoms of Legionnaires' disease after staying at the hotel:

Seek medical attention Report your illness to the DOH's Disease Outbreak and Control Division 's disease reporting line by phone at (808) 586-4586 Get tested for COVID-19

Legionnaires' Disease Lawyers Hold Negligent Hotel Operators Accountable

Legionella bacteria grow best in poorly sanitized water, which makes hotel sink, shower, and pool water systems a common setting for outbreaks; a danger hotel operators should be well aware of.

An effective water management plan that is properly followed is the industry standard for preventing Legionnaires' disease outbreaks. When building and pool operators fail to regularly monitor and clean their water, it leads to devastating illnesses. Negligent building and pool operators need to be held accountable for failing to keep their water supply systems free of Legionella bacteria.

Contact a Legionnaires' Disease Lawyer Before Time Runs Out

Pritzker Hageman is one of the few law firms in the country with experience representing clients in Legionnaires' disease lawsuits.

If you or a loved one was diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease after staying at the Hilton Grand Islander, it is important to talk to an experienced lawyer right away because laws called "statutes of limitations" may limit the amount of time you have to file a claim.

