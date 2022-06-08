LFA Machines Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification for U.S. Office and Warehouse

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LFA Machines, a leading global provider of products and services in the tableting and encapsulation industry, is proud to announce their achievement of earning a certificate under ISO 9001:2015 for their U.S. office and warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas.

The quality management system within LFA Machines includes the design, manufacture, and sales of tablet presses , capsule fillers , mixing machinery , empty capsules , and excipients . LFA Machines' successful quality management system audit, which resulted in the certification, confirms the company's commitment to supplying high quality products while also offering exceptional service for small and mid-sized solid dose manufacturers. "LFA Machines has built its business around four core values: Learning, Growing, Bettering Ourselves, and Being Supportive," explains LFA Machines co-founder and CEO Alastair Sanderson. "I feel like ISO 9001 embodies all of these qualities." Russell Crispin, Head of Quality at LFA Machines adds, "The very nature of ISO 9001 is to learn and better ourselves as a company through self-reflection. It was only natural that we should become certified in a process that so deeply aligns with our company."

ISO 9001:2015 is a list of the current quality management standards set forth by the International Organization for Standardization . These standards pertain to maintaining the quality of products and services through a strong focus on customers, involvement from top management, and consistent reviews of processes, policies, and procedures for continuous improvement. "During the certification process we were able to only improve our processes more and more, and I look forward to watching our continued improvement within the industry," says Crispin. Sanderson shares, "I think it is really important for the supplements industry to continue to drive quality at all levels. I feel that historically the industry has faced reputational issues that LFA has sought to change. Obtaining ISO 9001 for LFA Machines will not only help us continue to serve our customers with the highest quality products and services but act as a benchmark for others in the industry to aspire to."

Ever since its inception in 2009, LFA Machines has been committed to supplying products of the highest quality along with providing excellent customer service, and the achievement of earning the ISO 9001:2015 certificate demonstrates this commitment. Sanderson states, "Now that we have obtained this certification we will be able to better support our customers in their growth journeys' by helping them better themselves through the lessons we have learned in our journey to getting our ISO 9001."

For more information about LFA Machines' products and services, please visit lfamachines.com .

About LFA Machines

LFA Machines, a global leader in the supplements industry, is recognized as an all-in-one provider of tableting and encapsulation of supplements and confectionery for small and mid-sized manufacturing operations. Serving customers worldwide in four countries, in 11 languages, across three complete websites with multiple currencies (LFAMachines.com, LFATabletpresses.com, LFACapsulefillers.com), LFA features a broad assortment of products and customer support representatives. LFA Machines' customers can expect 100% genuine products that are fully traceable and certified. To help speed customers' time to market, LFA Machines hosts an extensive library of technical materials, including hundreds of technical resources, how-to videos, articles, product specifications, and user manuals. LFA was founded in 2009 in the United Kingdom and today offers worldwide support to provide best-in-class service and ships from its corporate office and 65,000-square-foot distribution facility in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit lfamachines.com .

