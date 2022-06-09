Empire State Building Honors Judy Garland's 100th Birthday, In Partnership With The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative

Celebrations include a tower lighting ceremony with daughter Lorna Luft and Rufus Wainwright, a special musical performance and exclusive fragrance sold only at the Empire State Building Observatory

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) commenced plans to mark the 100th birthday of Judy Garland in partnership with Judy's family and the Stonewall Gives Back Initiative. Themed celebrations included a tower lighting ceremony and musical performance of "Over the Rainbow" by her daughter Lorna Luft and Grammy-nominated singer Rufus Wainwright; and a limited-edition fragrance sold only at the Empire State Building Observatory.

"The Empire State Building has long been considered an authentic symbol of hope and endless possibilities," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. "Judy Garland's legacy is built on resilience amid hardship and hope for a kinder, gentler world. We are honored to celebrate this legacy and sentiment through one-of-a-kind experiences for our fans in the heart of New York City."

"[My mother] said 'in Hollywood, I have to be Judy Garland, but in New York, I can just be Judy,'" said Lorna Luft, in remarks at the lighting ceremony. "I am honored to be able to light this incredible, iconic, legendary building for an iconic, legendary woman."

Rainbow Bright – On June 7 , the Empire State Building hosted a special lighting ceremony to celebrate Judy's 100 th birthday with her daughter Lorna Luft and Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and composer Rufus Wainwright , who flipped the famous switch. The Empire State Building will shine in rainbow on June 10 , what would have been Judy's 100 th birthday.

Ode to Judy – After the ceremony, for only the third time ever, Lorna Luft – joined by Rufus Wainwright and the Broadway Inspirational Voices – performed a rendition of "Over the Rainbow" on the building's grand staircase ( – After the ceremony, for only the third time ever,– joined byand the Broadway Inspirational Voices – performed a rendition of "Over the Rainbow" on the building's grand staircase ( video here ).

Signature Scent – From June 10-12 , a limited edition ESB x Judy Garland scent will be sold at the Empire State Building Observatory. Developed by Cosmetic Chemist Vincenzo Spinnato and Judy's children Lorna, Joey, and Liza, the unisex fragrance showcases a hint of the official Judy Garland Rose with the addition of dark orchid, coriander, and a medley of gourmand and spice notes.

The Empire State Building Observatory's celebration of Judy Garland was joined by The Garland Estate and the Stonewall Gives Back Initiative.

The Empire State Building Observatory Experience recently underwent a top-to-bottom reimagination that added a dedicated guest entrance, a digital and tactile museum that celebrates the icon from the moment it was conceived to its current place in pop culture, and a completely re-imagined 102nd Floor Observatory. More information about the Empire State Building and its Observatory Experience can be found at www.esbnyc.com .

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building , the "World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust , Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop-culture. Learn more at www.esbnyc.com . Declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, as well as the world's most popular travel destination by Uber and the #1 New York City attraction by Lonely Planet, it welcomes more than 4 million annual visitors from around the world.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors primarily house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Weibo , YouTube , or TikTok .

