BONN, Germany, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally reputed market research company EUPD Research has conferred six 'Top Brand PV Storage' seals to Growatt in multiple key solar storage markets, including Italy, Australia, the UK, Scandinavia, Czech Republic and Brazil. In terms of reliability, market penetration, brand awareness and satisfaction, Growatt outpaces the other suppliers in these countries and regions.

Growatt awarded ‘Top Brand PV Storage’ seals across global key storage markets (PRNewswire)

"Being able to be recognized by global customers, especially those in Europe and Australia where more and more residents demand high-quality energy storage systems is such an honor to us. By offering first-class and scenario-based smart energy storage solutions, we cater to differentiated customers' needs," said Lisa Zhang, global marketing director at Growatt.

As the Global Top 2 storage inverter supplier according to Wood Mackenzie, Growatt bears leading advantages with regards to its product varieties, technical strengths and services. To make business easier and simpler for clients, Growatt offers a whole set of solar energy storage solutions, including storage inverters, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and monitoring solutions, and it also provides one-stop technical support services and whole system warranty, delivering excellent customer experience.

In addition to its classic residential storage inverters – the SPA and SPH series, Growatt has developed a new generation of battery-ready inverters which allow customers to freely choose to install energy storage systems in the future. These storage inverters are compatible with Growatt's low-voltage or high-voltage batteries which use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) materials for higher safety and adopt a modular design for easier transport, installation and expansion.

"Customers can also choose to install our THOR EV chargers, GroBoost water heater controller and other smart IoT devices to access our smart home solutions for a more immersive experience of smart energy life," Zhang noted. Apart from that, Growatt is also developing 50-100kW industrial and commercial energy storage solutions – the WIT series and its matching batteries to bring its technical strengths to the C&I field.

"Against the background of surging electricity prices worldwide, our solar storage solutions provide an ideal alternative for customers to slash their energy bills and gain more independence from the grid. Looking into the future, we are more committed than ever and will continue developing exceptional solar storage solutions and make them easily accessible to more people worldwide," Zhang concluded.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Growatt