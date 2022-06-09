LAWRENCEVILLE ALTITUDE TRAMPOLINE PARK NOW OPEN

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer, Altitude Trampoline Park, a premier indoor adventure attraction, is now open in Lawrenceville, GA. The new park is located at 5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy at Sugarloaf Mills Mall. Altitude Trampoline Park features over 40,000 square feet of trampolines, zip lines, rock climbing, dodgeball, trampoline basketball, air sports court, soft play area for younger kids and other challenges - all in a clean and safe environment. The park offers fun for all ages.

"We are thrilled to open our doors to Lawrenceville and surrounding residents to enjoy our best-in-class park," said Ben Thomas, Owner of the Lawrenceville Altitude Trampoline Park. "We offer a variety of gamified activities and challenges for kids and families to take part in the Jump LifeSM and explore healthy and athletic fun."

The Lawrenceville location boasts a Performance Trampoline, Ninja Course, Viso Interactive Games, Battle Beam, Monkey Bars, Performance Dunk Basketball, and an Air Sports Court featuring basketball, soccer, dodgeball, and volleyball. In addition to the trampoline attractions, the park also features special events, programs, private parties, and more. The park offers $10 monthly and $120 annual memberships.

The Lawrenceville Altitude is open Monday-Thursday from 10 am.-9 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

For more information about the Lawrenceville Altitude Trampoline Park, visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com/locations/lawrenceville .

About Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure attraction that offers exciting activities, games, programs, and events for all ages. Altitude also offers various package options for birthday parties and other special occasions.

All locations follow the Certified Clean program and audits to ensure that facilities are clean and safe for guests.

To learn more, including locations, visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karyna@inklinkmarketing.com

(313) 331-9705

View original content:

SOURCE Altitude Trampoline Park