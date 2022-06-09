PCF Insurance Acquires Medical Insurance Specialist Mike Haffar Insurance Services Inc.

LEHI, Utah, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today the completion of a strategic partnership with Mike Haffar Insurance Services Inc., located in West Covina, California.

(PRNewsfoto/PCF Insurance Services) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2008, Mike Haffar serves as an insurance and risk advisor for physicians, medical clinics, medical groups, surgery centers, and hospitals. The agency specializes in malpractice, general liability, property, workers' compensation, management liability, professional liability, employment practices liability, earthquake, and group health benefits.

"Mike Haffar Insurance Services is at the top of its field," says Peter C. Foy, Chairman, Founder and CEO of PCF Insurance. "Mike is well-versed in cutting-edge methodologies and strategies and therefore is intrinsically tied to the supportive, team-oriented culture that drives PCF Insurance."

PCF Insurance Agency Partners are deep-rooted, trusted advisors for their clients and the PCF business model supports and expands on the agency's continued success. As part of PCF Insurance's benefits operations strategy, there is a renewed focus on its medical vertical, and the partnership with Mike Haffar Insurance Services strengthens and expands the capabilities and service offerings across the PCF Agency Partner network.

"We're bringing 20 years of health care and risk expertise to the partnership," said Mike Haffar, principal of Mike Haffar Insurance Services. "We look forward to sharing that knowledge as well as benefiting from access to an ever-expanding network of industry-leading talent, skills, and resources that drive value for all of our clients."

About Mike Haffar Insurance Services Inc.

With more than 20 years of experience in the health care industry, Mike Haffar Insurance Services Inc. works to enhance the strength and security of health care professionals and institutions by providing high-quality, affordable insurance products, customer service, and other related services and support.

About PCF Insurance Services

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. A top 20 U.S. broker, PCF's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 2,000 employees throughout the U.S. Learn more at pcfins.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PCF Insurance Services