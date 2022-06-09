Towngate North Releases Last Phase of Condominium Residences in Alexandria, VA

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideally located in Old Town North Alexandria, the new condominium community Towngate North has emerged as a sought-after destination. In light of the unprecedented demand for its first building, which recently surpassed 75% sold, Towngate North has now released its second and final building for sale.

"We are always striving to create communities that provide homeshoppers the best place to call home and this has been our vision for Towngate North since day one," said Gregg Hughes, Senior Vice President at Brookfield Residential. "As the community comes to life, the best part has been seeing the excitement from homebuyers as this becomes a reality for them."

Towngate North features 81 one-, two- and three-bedroom residences with pricing from the $400's to $2M+. The breadth of thoughtfully-designed floorplans allows homeshoppers to find a plan that fits their lifestyle and all homes are adorned with refined finishes. Select residences offer private outdoor space and dens.

Homeowners will enjoy convenient daily living with a comprehensive package of on-site amenities, including a fitness studio, bike storage area, pet spa and rooftop terrace that overlooks scenic D.C. skylines. Towngate North's coveted address at the intersection of Slaters Lane and G.W. Parkway means homeowners will have walkable access to shopping and dining in Old Town North and outdoor recreation along the Potomac Waterfront. Close proximity to commuter routes and Metro puts more regional destinations within easy reach.

Towngate North's first building will open for move-in in late 2022, with the second building ready in early 2023. Interested homebuyers can learn more at TowngateNorth.com and schedule a private appointment at the sales office located at 525 Wythe Street.

About the Towngate North Team

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. It entitles and develops land to create master-planned communities, builds and sells lots to third-party builders and operates its own homebuilding division. Brookfield Residential also participates in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments and joint ventures. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com. McWilliams|Ballard is a leading project development, sales, marketing and consulting firm in the Washington, D.C. area, drawing on its vast experience and unique understanding of the market to help projects succeed.

