Announces the Release of The Ghost on the Mountain

WAITSFIELD, Vt., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chooseco, publisher of the world-famous Choose Your Own Adventure® (CYOA) gamebooks has announced the release of The Ghost on the Mountain, a new Dragonlark for younger readers by CYOA Spies series author Kyandreia Jones.

(PRNewsfoto/Chooseco) (PRNewswire)

Young readers explore the magical island of Haiti in CYOA's new gamebook "The Ghost on the Mountain" by Kyandreia Jones.

This beautifully illustrated tale of a vacation to Haiti takes an unexpected turn when a friendly ghost reveals family secrets. Readers ages 5-8 will explore the beaches and terrain across this magical island while making new friends in an interactive gamebook containing nine different endings.

The Ghost on the Mountain is Kyandreia Jones's first Dragonlark, inspired by her own Haitian heritage. It is her third CYOA title. Her first two books, CYOA Spies: James Armistead Lafayette and CYOA Spies: Mary Bowser received numerous accolades and have been widely embraced by educators. Kyandreia's poetry and prose have been featured in publications such as Red Weather, Grasping Roots, The Black List Journal, and The Underground.

First-time-ever illustrator Manuel Mal hails from the Philippines and is inspired by picture books from his youth.

Choose Your Own Adventure gamebooks empower children through choice with different endings that encourage readers, especially reluctant readers, to engage with books in a new and exciting way to develop a love of reading.

The Ghost on the Mountain is available this summer wherever great literature for children is sold.

About Chooseco

Chooseco is a purpose-built publisher who relaunched the groundbreaking Choose Your Own Adventure series of interactive gamebooks in 2006. Since then, Chooseco has sold over 15 million copies of bestselling, original, and all-new books, translated into 40 languages. Over 270 million books are in print worldwide. www.cyoa.com

About Kyandreia Jones

Kyandreia Jones received her Creative Writing BFA from Hamilton College in Clinton, New York. She was born and raised in South Florida where she likes to muse that it instilled a "sunshine state of mind." Jones is a screenwriter as well as a Choose Your Own Adventure author. Her work has been featured in numerous publications. Jones values reading, writing, laughing, and promoting universal kindness. She lives in the Miami area with her dog, Noble.

Contact: Dottie Greene

Marketing Manager

802-214-3300

webmail@chooseco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chooseco