Front Runner Films Continues Its Award-Winning Streak with 2022 Telly Award

BOISE, Idaho, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Video production and creative marketing agency Front Runner Films received a Telly Award for its work on the Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI) branded content video. This award marks Front Runner's ninth Telly Award in four consecutive years. The recognition confirms the agency's commitment to delivering high-quality, award-winning brand content and corporate videos.

The Telly Award is the world's largest video and television content honor. Over 11,000 global entries were submitted to this year's edition. After winning gold and silver Telly Awards in 2021, Front Runner returned for 2022 to again place top-three in a category. The agency was awarded second runner-up for its work with Global Mentorship Initiative—a non-profit organization that provides guidance and business skills to college students through online mentorship. It is Front Runner's first honor in the 'General – Not-for-Profit' category.

"Front Runner is very thankful to The Telly Awards Judging Council for the recognition. The competition is robust, with new submissions entering every year. We are honored to be acknowledged for delivering excellent content for our clients and their audiences," said Front Runner's CEO, Tyler Nimmons.

Front Runner used a combination of on-site cameras and remote technology to capture over six hours of interviews featuring mentors and students in the US and globally. The production effort incorporated studio settings and VFX to visually bring the stories to life. "The producer Brandon Freeman and lead editor Grant Osman produced an award-winning product, and they will be able to have that recognition forever. Well done to those two individuals and everyone who played a role in the project," says Nimmons.

"Front Runner did an amazing job on our brand video," said GMI's chief operating officer Chad Fuller. "We needed something fresh and compelling in telling who we are and what we do. It was wonderfully done, and we are very pleased with the results. Congratulations to Front Runner for their award."

Front Runner has received over 30 awards since its establishment in 2016. In previous years, the agency won a gold Telly Award for its work with GameAbove Capital and silver Telly awards across six categories for clients, ADP WorkMarket, Ballet Idaho, Dress for Success, and Harness Lead. Front Runner's awards list includes:

Ava Awards

Davey Awards

dotComm Awards

Idaho Advertising Federation Rockies Awards

MarCom Awards

The Communicator Awards

The Telly Awards

Vega Digital Awards

Front Runner has operations in Boise, Los Angeles, and Ypsilanti / Ann Arbor. To inquire about video marketing needs, visit frontrunnerfilmsllc.com/contact.

About Front Runner Films

Front Runner Films is an award-winning multi-video production and marketing agency that produces visually impactful and rich content. Starting in 2016 in Los Angeles, California, Front Runner has worked on video projects of all types, including corporate, television, digital & social, and short documentaries. Front Runner is part of GameAbove Entertainment, a CapStone Holdings, Inc. company. frontrunnerfilmsllc.com

