ProfNet Expert Alerts for June 10, 2022

Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

NEW YORK , June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

(PRNewsfoto/ProfNet) (PRNewsfoto/ProfNet) (PRNewswire)

EXPERT ALERTS

Lithium Ion Battery Engineering

Healthcare IT

MEDIA JOBS

Velocity Mobile Ltd: Velocity Black, Writer (Remote, US)

Dow Jones: Senior Host/Producer, Audio (NY)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

9 Ways to Tame Your Inner Editor to Write Better and Faster

Higher Education Blogs We Love: Volume 2

Lithium Ion Battery Engineering

JD DiGiacomandrea

Product Marketing Engineer

Green Cubes

"Safe, reliable, high performance Lithium Ion batteries require excellence from design, to procurement through manufacturing and finally with educating users."

JD is an expert lithium ion (Li-Ion) battery engineer. He has experience designing and manufacturing lithium primary and rechargeable cells, batteries, and packs in the medical, military, industrial, and telecom markets. His experience in design, test, verification, and failure modes covers the entire lithium ion battery market.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jddigiacomandrea/

Website:

Media contact: Hayley Lutz, hluz@greencubestech.com

Healthcare IT

Jason Z. Rose, MHSA

CEO

AdhereHealth

Jason Rose is veteran in healthcare IT and great on any topic related to managed care, Medicare, SDOH, quality improvement, medication adherence, healthcare analytics and value-based care.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasonrose1/

Website: www.adherehealth.com

Media contact: Andrea LePain, andrea@emediajunction.com

****************

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

****************

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@cision.com

9 WAYS TO TAME YOUR INNER EDITOR TO WRITE BETTER AND FASTER . Wrestling with your inner editor can be a major time suck. Here are some tactics to help embrace the discomfort and keep writing.

HIGHER EDUCATION BLOGS WE LOVE: VOLUME 2 . Here are five more higher education blogs that should be on your radar, whether you're a student, parent, teacher or admin.

****************

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.



To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1





View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ProfNet