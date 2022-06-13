The long-term partnership secures Joshua's fights for broadcast on DAZN; cements DAZN's UK business; and reinforces its position as the global home of boxing

In this ground-breaking deal, the UK's iconic two-time heavyweight champion will also become a global brand ambassador as well as a special advisor to, and shareholder in, DAZN Group

DAZN customers already had unrivalled access to the world's greatest fighters, including Canelo Álvarez, Ryan Garcia , Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin, and Katie Taylor ; and so, the deal is the logical next step for DAZN and the natural choice for Joshua

LONDON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DAZN Group, the global sports entertainment company, today confirms a ground-breaking deal with Anthony Joshua that propels it to becoming the world's leading boxing broadcaster.

ANTHONY JOSHUA JOINS DAZN IN LANDMARK DEAL (PRNewswire)

The partnership will see Joshua's future fights broadcast on DAZN's sport entertainment platform to customers worldwide. DAZN is the global home of boxing. Its customers have unrivalled access to the world's greatest fighters, including Canelo Álvarez, Ryan Garcia, Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin, and Katie Taylor. And so, this deal is the natural choice for Joshua and the logical next step for DAZN as it brings even more iconic boxing talent onto its platform and expands its UK footprint.

DAZN's tie-up with the UK's biggest boxing superstar comes amid strong global expansion for the sports entertainment platform, which is already a market leader in Italy, Spain, Germany and Japan where – alongside other world-class live sports content – it holds top tier football rights including Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, J League and non-domestic English Premier League. The deal with Joshua marks a pivotal moment for the UK-headquartered business as it drives to expand in its home market.

Expanding on their existing relationship, Joshua has deepened his partnership with DAZN by becoming a shareholder, special advisor, and brand ambassador for the business. As a special advisor, Joshua will join DAZN's strategic advisory board as the business develops its global boxing offering by providing a richer and more immersive experience for its customers.

Anthony Joshua said:

"I am entering a new phase in my career with a new training environment, new coaches and now a new broadcaster. Negotiations at this level take time so I am pleased to have it all wrapped up and now I can fully focus on giving the fans and DAZN what they want, knockouts in the glamour division.

I've been working with DAZN and following its progress for a long time. We have enjoyed a really successful partnership in the US for many years and I know the team and understand the passion and drive of the business.

DAZN's vision and passion to innovate is what attracted me to the partnership. They are leading the digital landscape in sport and the future of sports broadcasting. I am really looking forward to a long and successful partnership."

Shay Segev, CEO, DAZN Group, said:

"AJ is a hugely popular and influential sportsman. His alignment with us and his investment in our business speaks volumes. This deal is his seal of approval for our vision and our direction as a business. We welcome his passion, his drive and – most significantly – the vast audiences he attracts."

In addition to being a world-class fighter, Joshua is an entrepreneur and businessman. He founded management business 258 MGT in 2016 and represents boxing's greatest rising stars, including Josh Buatsi, Derek Chisora and Ben Whittaker. His partnership with DAZN is a testament to his belief in the business strategy.

Freddie Cunningham, 258MGT Managing Director, said:

"We are delighted to have concluded this landmark agreement with DAZN. I would like to thank the whole team at DAZN, 258MGT and Matchroom Boxing for helping bring this deal to completion.

We were really impressed with the vision DAZN showed us for the future of Anthony's career, it was clear from the discussions that we have a shared goal of bringing the fans the biggest fights possible and a partner committed to investing heavily to make them happen."

Eddie Hearn, Chairman, Matchroom Boxing, said:

"We have been successfully working in partnership with DAZN for many years now and this new announcement with Anthony Joshua emphasises why they continue to set the standard for the future of sports broadcasting. We have a shared vision with DAZN to make it the unrivalled home of boxing for fans across the world. Now with Anthony joining the team the stage is set to do even more together and we are looking forward to getting started."

Reimagining the way people enjoy sports, DAZN is available in over 200 countries and territories. It is the leading sports broadcaster in Japan, Germany, Italy, and Spain, where it has top tier football rights as well as a range of other exciting live and non-live sports content. With further expansion planned, DAZN's ambition is to become an indispensable part of sports fans' lives – a true destination – shortly offering recreational betting, news, e-commerce, and gaming and introducing richer and more interactive entertainment for customers to enjoy alongside live sports.

