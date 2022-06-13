DOMINICA TO HOST WEST INDIES v BANGLADESH T20I CRICKET ON JULY 2nd and 3rd, 2022

ROSEAU, Dominica, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominica is delighted to announce the return of International Cricket at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium for the first time since May 2017, with two back-to-back games starting next month scheduled for July 2nd and 3rd, 2022.

ROSEAU, DOMINICA - JUNE 04: A general view of play during day two of the First Test match between Australia and the West Indies at Windsor Park on June 4, 2015 in Roseau, Dominica. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) (PRNewswire)

The Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Roseau, Dominica will officially be one of the T20I venues for the Bangladesh tour of the West Indies. The full schedule for both games is now confirmed with both matches featuring Bangladesh vs West Indies. Dominica has hosted four international cricket matches at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, the first ODI West Indies vs Bangladesh in July 2009, followed by a second ODI, West Indies vs South Africa in May 2010, the first T20I West Indies vs New Zealand in July 2014 and the last being a Test Match, West Indies v Pakistan from May 10-14, 2017.

Director of Tourism, Colin Piper, "The Discover Dominica Authority would like to express its gratitude to Cricket West Indies and the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica for their efforts and assistance in bringing international cricket back to Dominica after a five-year absence. We are convinced that the two T20I matches in Dominica on July 2nd and 3rd will be fantastic, and we expect a strong turnout of local, regional, and international cricket fans to enjoy the fixtures."

Cricket West Indies, Events Management Executive, Ms. Joneé Charles said "The return of T20I games to Dominica is fantastic. We are delighted that Dominica has been chosen to host these two matches, and we hope to host more in the future. After a challenging two years owing to the pandemic, we must express our gratitude to the local organizing committee and Cricket West Indies for staging these T20I matches."

In the following days, a full announcement on entry protocols and ticketing information for the Windsor Park Sports Stadium experience will be made. In the interim, Cricket fans and patrons can expect a 'Carnival-like' atmosphere with various local Dominican cultural presentations and an 'after party' experience.

