SKY ZONE TRAMPOLINE PARK TO OPEN IN DOUGLASVILLE

Local HR & Management Professional Makes Major Career Shift with Newest Sky Zone Location in Atlanta Market

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone , creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park and leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, is pleased to welcome Natalee Pessoa to its roster of franchisees. Pessoa is the latest Sky Zone franchisee to join the network and brings more than 20 years of experience across corporate management, talent acquisition and human resources at Waffle House.

"Over the past decades I've been honored to hone my business acumen with the team at Waffle House. I am excited to embark on a new business venture that leverages my multi-unit management skills and experience," said Natalee Pessoa, Sky Zone franchisee. "I was thrilled to find a franchise opportunity that has a proven model to profitability and allows me to bring a family-friendly activity to Douglasville. The community is going to love the park's innovative attractions, extraordinary birthday parties and top-notch guest service."

Sky Zone invented the trampoline park industry over a decade ago and has been at the forefront of innovating the active entertainment space ever since. With over 60 attractions, there is something for everyone, including the Toddler Zone perfect for children under the age of six, Air Courts that gives tricks and sports a boost for kids and teens, and thrilling Slick Slides exclusive to Sky Zone that offer an exhilarating free-fall along with a social media-worthy landing. In addition to monthly memberships, Sky Zone offers birthday parties, fundraising events, school field trips, corporate outings, and countless memorable experiences.

"The indoor active entertainment business is growing rapidly. Families are excited to reembark on adventures outside the home, especially those that get their kids active, socializing and away from screen time," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Park Operations at CircusTrix, parent company of Sky Zone. "Sky Zone parks are purpose-built for active family fun, and we are growing our unit count quickly. We are excited to expand in the Atlanta area with a phenomenal new franchisee, Natalee Pessoa. We look forward to opening the Douglasville location, along with many others in the South and across the country, in the coming year."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is actively searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone and to become a franchisee, please visit: https://circustrix.com.

About Sky Zone :

Sky Zone was founded in 2004 as the world's first trampoline park and has grown to become the leader in in indoor active entertainment. The award-winning franchise believes in the power of active play to make us healthier, happier, and more creative. Offering unforgettable parties, an exclusive membership program, and gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions, Sky Zone encourages everyone to live joyously in the moment. For more information, visit www.skyzone.com.

About CircusTrix:

CircusTrix is the largest developer, operator, and franchisor of indoor active entertainment parks in the world. Known for Sky Zone, the preeminent brand in the industry, along with the DEFY and Rockin' Jump brands, CircusTrix serves over 40 million visitors and members annually. CircusTrix's rapid growth and innovation has created facilities and exclusive attractions that provide active physical fun, facilitate shareable social media posts, and bring thrill and delight to its worldwide fan base. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit www.circustrix.com.

