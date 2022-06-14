Britive Named Winner of Global InfoSec Awards at RSA 2022

Company recognized as 'Hot Company in Identity & Access Management'

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Britive , a cloud-native dynamic access management platform, announced today that it has been awarded a Global InfoSec Award as 'Hot Company in Identity & Access Management' .

Britive's Dynamic Permissioning Platform takes the complexity and time out of securing identities and permissions across multi-cloud environments, including AWS, Azure, GCP, Snowflake, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Oracle Cloud. The platform provides companies with the ability to automatically grant Just-In-Time permissions, auto-expire permissions, enforce least privilege access, right-size broad permissions and more.

"Cyber Defense Magazine's recognition is a testament to Britive's market leadership in the identity and access management space," said Art Poghosyan, CEO, Britive. "We're incredibly humbled by this award, and I am proud of our team's commitment to protecting our customers' ever-growing attack surfaces."

"Britive embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

This recognition comes on the heels of unprecedented growth. In the last 12 months, Britive increased ARR by 3x year-over-year. This growth was driven by 100 percent expansion in its customer base and addition of new customers including an industry-leading insurance group, a Fortune 500 international retail organization, and a Fortune 500 data management company.

About Britive

Britive (www.britive.com) is a cloud-native security solution built for cloud-forward enterprises. The Britive platform empowers teams across cloud infrastructure, DevOps, and security functions to control privileged access, mitigate account and data risk, address security health checks and posture audits, and improve operational efficiency. The company does this through enabling cloud-first security best practices such as multi-cloud Just-In-Time (JIT) permissioning, cloud secrets governance, and intelligent privilege right-sizing. Britive was founded by security industry veterans with a track record as successful entrepreneurs and innovators.

View original content:

SOURCE Britive