Capstone Hires Veteran Brokers in Atlanta with $4.5B+ in Sales Volume and 40+ Years' Experience

ATLANTA, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone, based in Charlotte, NC, is pleased to announce managing directors Jake Reid and Chad DeFoor have joined the firm's office in Atlanta, GA. Reid and DeFoor join current senior advisor, Tyler Hogan, and are further strengthened by the skills and expertise of transaction manager, Jennifer Taylor, and investment analyst, Brady Holcomb.

As managing director, Reid will lead the Atlanta office and continue the team's track record of success across the Southeast. During his 21-year career, Reid has represented clients in the dispositions and acquisitions of more than $2 billion in multifamily assets. Through the Capstone multifamily platform, Jake can represent owners in a client centric atmosphere which has quickly grown to the #1 privately owned multifamily brokerage nationwide.

After 9 years in multifamily brokerage at Marcus & Millichap he spent the following 12 years at Franklin Street in which he earned Top Producer in the Atlanta office for multiple years. Before his career in investment sales, Jake gained valuable experience in apartment management with LIT Properties based in Midtown Atlanta. In addition to existing multifamily sales, he has unique experience with the marketing of suburban land, urban infill, and adaptive reuse properties.

DeFoor specializes in the listing and sale of Class B and C assets for private and regional investors. He has sold over 35,000 apartment units, with a value more than $2.5 billion since 2011. Mr. DeFoor has over 21 years of experience in multifamily asset management, acquisitions, dispositions, and brokerage with an emphasis on Class B and C workforce housing. Prior to joining the Capstone team, he served as a Senior director of multifamily sales at Franklin Street's Atlanta office.

Capstone CEO, Mike Mosher, said: "We are thrilled to have Jake and Chad join Capstone, and we know their experience will only strengthen our ability to best serve our clients in Atlanta. Their incredible achievements in multifamily sales, entrepreneurial spirt, and drive is a perfect fit with Capstone's culture, and we look forward to seeing what they accomplish in the future."

Established in 2008, Capstone has completed transactions nationwide totaling more than $10B in sales volume. Capstone's clientele ranges across the private, public, institutional, and non-profit sectors and diverse multi-housing expertise includes conventional apartments, student housing, affordable housing, manufactured housing, multi-housing development sites, and capital placement.

The combination of Capstone's various service lines with this dynamic, experienced team in the firm's Atlanta office will only solidify Capstone's industry position as one of the nation's fastest growing multi-housing investment sales firms.

