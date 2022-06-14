ELITE AUCTIONS Announces July 9 Auction of $6.495 Million 6,000+ Sq Ft Bayfront Mansion in Sarasota, FL

Announcement comes as the Sarasota County area sees a significant increase in luxury real estate sales exceeding pre-pandemic levels and a sustained shift of buyers moving away from urban, northerly locales to affluent vacation-destination areas.

NAPLES, Fla., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELITE AUCTIONS, a leader in luxury real estate auctions and marketing, announced the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential, commercial, and undeveloped real estate listings selling at auction without reserve this summer.

"...Anyone looking to buy a luxury bay-front estate like this one had better hurry while it's still available."

Going to the auction block July 9, 2022, is 3731 Indian Beach Pl, located in the Indian Beach-Sapphire Shores community near downtown Sarasota, on Southwest Florida's Gulf Coast.

The nearly 6,200 sq-ft home features a boat dock and lifts for personal watercraft, lush tropical gardens and landscaping, sliding walls of impact-resistant hurricane glass, elevator, and stunning views of Sarasota Bay.

Numerous and spacious outdoor entertaining areas include a covered loggia with generous lounge and dining spaces, summer kitchen, bar area, sundeck, heated swimming pool and spa, and a paved walkway that leads down to a new deep-water dock and lifts.

The residence was recently listed at $6.495 million according to publicly-accessible real estate data sources.

This latest auction by ELITE AUCTIONS comes as the Sarasota-Bradenton area enjoys a massive resurgence in demand for luxury real estate, according to a recent report highlighting standout markets and trends published by the home's listing brokerage, Coldwell Banker.

According to the listing agent, Roger Pettingell of Coldwell Banker Realty in Sarasota, luxury homes in the $1-million to $5-million price range have seen a significant increase in demand recently, with Sarasota County seeing 466 properties sold in that range in 2019, 735 in 2020, and more than 1,100 sold in 2021.

As 2021 drew to a close, 112 houses with $5-million+ price tags in Sarasota and Manatee sold.

"The year before that it was just 23," said Pettingell, adding that the less-is-more trend of the pandemic is being replaced with the bigger-is-better philosophy among his affluent clients.

"People want office space, workout rooms and media rooms. They want entertainment spaces and as much outdoor space as they can afford…They're also adding anything that makes the home a castle again, so items like resort-style pools are huge."

Commenting on the announcement and the areas's massive increase in demand for high-end luxury real estate, Randy Haddaway, Founder & CEO of Elite Auctions said, "The demand for luxury waterfront property in Florida is defiantly very strong right now, particularly the Southwest Gulf Coast area. From Collier County to Sarasota County, there is certainly no shortage of extraordinary luxury properties, and no shortage of affluent buyers from all over the world ready to pounce once one like this becomes available."

Elite has sold six luxury properties in this area since November, says Haddaway, adding, "Florida is red-hot right now, for a variety of reasons, and anyone looking to buy a luxury bay-front estate like this one had better hurry while it's still available."

The five bedroom home boasts an impressive list of high-end features, including a master suite occupying a secluded corner of the home complete with dual walk-in closets and spa-inspired marble bathrooms, morning kitchen, private study, and sliding glass doors opening to the master terrace for a seamless indoor-to-outdoor-living experience.

3731 Indian Beach Pl is available for private tours and open for preview weekends 1-4 PM, beginning Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, with a final preview the day before the auction on Friday, July 8. Previews are suspended over the July 4th holiday weekend.

The auction will be held on-site at the property, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11 AM EDT, with registration beginning at 9 AM. Remote bids will be accepted by phone. Broker participation is encouraged.

