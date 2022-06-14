KnowBe4 Leader Lars Letonoff Joins DataDome's Board of Directors

Cybersecurity Hypergrowth Expert Brings Decades of Leadership & Go-to-Market Experience

NEW YORK , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome, a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management, today announced that Lars Letonoff, KnowBe4's Co-President and Chief Revenue Officer, has joined its Board of Directors. Letonoff brings decades of experience in go-to-market strategy and global sales processes, having grown KnowBe4's customer base from less than 100 to more than 50,000 client organizations around the globe.

"Lars' experience in supporting hypergrowth strategies makes him a natural fit for our board ," said Benjamin Fabre, DataDome's CEO. "His long track record of success and comprehensive knowledge of the cybersecurity industry will undoubtedly help guide DataDome through its next phase of rapid growth and scale, as we continue to bring our advanced detection approach and frictionless experience to businesses across the globe."

"It's an honor to join DataDome's Board of Directors," said Lars Letonoff. "DataDome's award-winning technology and expertise are at the forefront of the battle against online fraud, at a time when enterprises need it most. I look forward to advising the company as it serves an ever-growing customer base, empowering more and more businesses with the data they need to go on the offense against online fraud."

Letonoff joined KnowBe4 in 2011, early in the organization's initial start-up phase, and has developed the organization's sales processes and sales team throughout the company's many phases of growth. He is responsible for all areas of global sales, including direct sales, channel sales, customer success, business development and strategic accounts.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of DataDome being named a "Strong Performer" in bot management in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022 report, and winning the Global Business Technology Award for Best Application of Tech - Security , as well as the Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Bot Defense .

About DataDome

Founded in 2015, DataDome is a global provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot protection for mobile apps, websites, and APIs. DataDome's mission is to free the web from fraudulent traffic, so that sensitive data remains safe and online platforms can perform at optimum speed. Based on AI and machine learning, DataDome's global cybersecurity solution protects the largest digital commerce businesses , including Axel Springer, AngelList Talent, Australia Post, Patreon, carsales.com Limited, and Foot Locker.

