RavenPack Accelerates Expansion with Appointment of Wall Street Veteran Aakarsh Ramchandani as Chief Strategy Officer

The former ThirdPoint and FactSet executive will be responsible for implementing the company's strategic roadmap and fostering revenue growth.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RavenPack, the leading provider of Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology for data-driven companies, today announced the appointment of Aakarsh Ramchandani as its first Chief Strategy Officer. The move is expected to accelerate revenue growth with a strategic roadmap that expands the company's core offering.

Commenting on the appointment, Armando Gonzalez, RavenPack's co-Founder and CEO, explained: "Like many technology innovations, NLP found a practical use case in finance, and the exceptional team at RavenPack has established a sterling reputation as the industry leader in that space. We are thrilled to strengthen our senior leadership with Aakarsh Ramchandani, one of the most strategic minds in our industry, in this new role to help us shape our next chapter, and spearhead the delivery of new business lines".

With more than 15 years of Wall Street experience, Ramchandani brings to the job a strong track record as a dynamic leader, an innovator, and a doer. Prior to joining RavenPack, he was Director of Data Strategy & Product at ThirdPoint, an Event-Driven hedge fund with over $20Bn in AUM. There he built the data-driven insights team behind ThirdPoint's portfolio of investments across asset classes.

As a product executive at FactSet, Ramchandani delivered multiple product lines, including FactSet Screening & FactSet Formula IDE, used by over 130,000 enterprise clients daily, and FactSet RBICS, a novel classification scheme currently powering over $10Bn in ETF assets. A passionate technologist, Ramchandani has also advised many innovative startups in the alternative data industry.

With a broad mandate spanning corporate development, revenue generation, and portfolio growth, Ramchandani will harness the company's expertise in unstructured data and industry-leading language modeling to address emerging business problems in a rapidly growing list of industries.

"With unrivaled access to rich unstructured data and industry-leading language modeling expertise, RavenPack is ideally positioned to address business problems with actionable insights no other firm can deliver." said Aakarsh Ramchandani, "I look forward to turning this tremendous potential into disruptive and creative offerings for our new end-users."

About RavenPack

Since 2003, RavenPack has been one of the leading data analytics providers in financial services, allowing firms to quickly extract value and insights from large amounts of unstructured text data. RavenPack's products allow companies to enhance returns, reduce risk, and increase operational efficiency. The company's clients include some of the most successful and most sophisticated hedge funds, banks, and asset managers in the world.

