Bond Orthodontic Partners Announces First Practice to Join Platform

Andrew Rosen Orthodontics partners with Bond to expand practice in Arizona

DALLAS and TUCSON, Ariz. and SIERRA VISTA, Ariz., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bond Orthodontic Partners ("Bond"), today announced that Dr. Andrew Rosen, of Andrew Rosen Orthodontics, is the first partner-doctor to join the Bond platform with two practice locations operating for over 20 years in Tucson and Sierra Vista, Arizona. Bond will support Dr. Rosen's practice with enhanced operations expertise, practice expansion and administrative relief to continue the mission of providing quality care with a friendly and personalized treatment experience.

Bond launched earlier this year as one of the only platforms to support the growth ambitions of entrepreneurial orthodontists and empower partner-doctors who are ready to scale their brands and strengthen their practices through a unique, collaborative partnership model.

Andrew Rosen Orthodontics delivers personalized, high-tech orthodontic care with a patient-first focus. Dr. Rosen and his highly experienced team of 15 orthodontic technicians provide services to all ages across a variety of orthodontic procedures and treatments such as braces, clear aligner therapy, surgical orthodontics, and more.

"My practice has become so busy, and I am proud of the success we have been able to achieve in the last two decades, but operating the business began to distract me from what really matters: caring for patients," said Dr. Rosen. "The Bond partnership has allowed me and my team to continue to grow our business to new heights without sacrificing the core of what we have built over the last two decades. Our strong relationship with patients is what makes us stand out and the seasoned team at Bond ensures that my business flourishes while I continue to create smiles my patients can be proud of."

"We chose Dr. Rosen as our first partner-doctor because his practice is at an inflection point in growth and is perfectly poised to take on increased expansion and enhanced operations with Bond while still maintaining the mission to put patient care first," said Azar Zaidi, CEO and Founder of Bond. "Dr. Rosen has built his successful practice with decades of hard work and experience, and we are proud to support his vision for growth and continued success with our value-add services and expertise."

Dr. Rosen is a member of several orthodontics industry professional associations including the American Association of Orthodontics, Pacific Coast Society of Orthodontists, Arizona Dental Association, as well as a past president of the Arizona State Orthodontic Group. His practice has been named Best of the Vista & Tombstone by Herald Review from 2018-2021, a Readers Choice winner in the Arizona Daily Star for 6 straight years and as a Diamond Invisalign provider.

Bond Orthodontic Partners is an orthodontic partnership organization formed in 2021 that seeks to partner with leading independent orthodontists in the Western United States. Bond leverages deep-rooted orthodontic practice and business acumen to empower independent orthodontists who are ready to scale their brands, strengthen their practices and retain their clinical autonomy to optimize practice-level value creation. For more information, visit www.bondortho.com/.

Andrew Rosen Orthodontics provides orthodontic services to patients of all ages. Located in the southeastern Arizona region for over two decades, the practice operates out of two locations, Tucson and Sierra Vista. Dr. Rosen leads a team of 15 clinical and customer service staff members trained to shape smiles with state-of-the-art technologies and accommodating treatment plans. For more information, visit www.bracesbydrdrew.com/.

