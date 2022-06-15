Ethos Named to the 2022 CB Insights Insurtech 50 List of Most Innovative Insurtech Startups

Ethos recognized for achievements in innovative technology and making life insurance accessible for all.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Ethos to its first annual Insurtech 50, which showcases the 50 most promising private insurtech companies across the globe.

Ethos (PRNewsfoto/Ethos) (PRNewswire)

The 2022 Insurtech 50 cohort has raised over $11B from approximately 400 disclosed investors, across 215 equity deals, since 2017 (as of 6/10/22). In 2021 alone, companies from this cohort raised over $5.5B across 55 deals.

"The companies in our inaugural Insurtech 50 have built and harnessed new technologies to improve all aspects of the insurance value chain, from customer acquisition to underwriting and claims for a variety of different insurance products," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Together they are accelerating innovation across an industry that directly impacts human health and well-being."

"Our mission is to protect the next million families, and we are thrilled to be recognized for our innovative technology and how it is being used to make life insurance more accessible and affordable for everyone," said Peter Colis, CEO at Ethos. "Being named to the 2022 CB Insights Insurtech 50 is a testament to the hard work and dedication from the entire Ethos team to make this mission a reality."

Using the CB Insights platform, the research team picked these 50 private market vendors from a pool of over 2,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed hundreds of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

Ethos' mission – to make life insurance more affordable and accessible to as many Americans as possible – is exactly why CB Insights included Ethos on the Insurtech 50 list. With Ethos, consumers can obtain life insurance policy quotes and apply online in minutes without medical exams. Using its proprietary technology stack, Ethos can process the application instantly, providing information about coverage eligibility and rates. Once the application is approved, the policyholder can activate their coverage immediately.

For those wanting to learn more about the Insurtech 50 and the selection process, please register for the webinar, Behind the Scenes of the Insurtech 50, on June 15, 2022 at 2:00 pm EST.

2022 Insurtech 50 Investment Highlights:

Global representation : This year's winners represent ten different countries across the globe. Thirty-one of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. The United Kingdom came in second with five winners, followed closely by France with four winners and India with three. Other countries home to a winner/winners on this year's list include Germany , the Netherlands , Switzerland , Singapore , Chile , and Australia .

Early-stage Innovation : Fourteen of the winners are Series A or Series B companies with promising product ideas, from accelerating claims management to creating parametric insurance for climate change-related perils.

Unicorns: This year's list includes twenty : This year's list includes twenty unicorns with a $1B+ valuation.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Ethos

Ethos is a technology company. We make it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families with life insurance online, in minutes, without any medical exams. Ethos has created the insurance industry's most advanced proprietary technology, eliminating the traditional barriers to life insurance by developing instant and accessible products. We issue billions in coverage each month and an invaluable amount of peace of mind for our families every single day. Ethos is a global company, with offices in Austin, San Francisco, Seattle, India, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.ethoslife.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ethos