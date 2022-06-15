Hawaiian Airlines Partners with Celebrity Dance Sensation Mark Kanemura to Launch The #RainbowRunwayChallenge

Followers can join the challenge by creating their own #RainbowRunway walk for a chance to join Kanemura at Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival in October

HONOLULU, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Pride Month, Hawaiian Airlines tapped Hawaiʻi-born dance celebrity Mark Kanemura to kick off its #RainbowRunwayChallenge in a vibrant celebration of inclusivity and aloha. Coinciding with the debut of the airline's new TikTok channel, followers are encouraged to create their own #RainbowRunwayChallenge dance or walk inspired by the video for a chance to win 160,000 HawaiianMiles, a five-night stay at the Royal Hawaiian Resort and a chance to join Kanemura as the guest of honor on Hawaiian's Rainbow Runway float at the Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival on Oct. 15.

(PRNewswire)

"Dance is a universal language that can break barriers, and the #RainbowRunwayChallenge represents an opportunity for people to express themselves in a fun and prideful way. I have always believed that dance is for everyone, and I am so excited to connect with people through this challenge," said Kanemura. "This video is all about self-expression and pride, and during the filming I was reminded how proud I am to be from this special place and to be a part of this beautiful community. I cannot wait to return in October for an even bigger celebration!"

The video for the #RainbowRunwayChallenge takes viewers through Kanemura's hometown to seven notable locations across Oʻahu representing a different color of the rainbow, including the Royal Hawaiian Resort, also known as the "Pink Palace" (red), Waikīkī's Surfboard Alley (orange), Waimānalo Country Farms' sunflower fields (yellow), Kāko'o ʻŌiwi's taro patches (green) and the famous Waikīkī pier (blue). The video concludes with an epic dance celebration on a runway at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, backed by the airline's iconic Pualani aircraft tail (purple). Along the way, Kanemura is joined by several friends who include local LGBTQ+ influencers, keiki (kid) pop dancers, hula dancers, drag queens and members of Hawaiian's LGBTQ+ employee resource group, Haʻaheo (pride).

The #RainbowRunwayChallenge will come full circle in October for Honolulu Pride, where the sweepstakes winner will join Kanemura as the guest of honor on the official larger-than-life Hawaiian Airlines' Rainbow Runway float.

The 2022 Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival will kick off on Oct. 1 with events throughout the month. This year's theme, "Rooted in Pride," celebrates the cultural and ancestral queer roots in the Hawaiian Islands. As the official airline sponsor of Honolulu Pride, Hawaiian Airlines proudly supports The Hawaiʻi LGBT Legacy Foundation in their mission to educate, facilitate and empower LGBTQA+ people as integral members of Hawaiʻi's diverse community.

Guests can also follow Kanemura's footsteps and explore his favorite Oʻahu stops by checking out his new exclusive Island Guide feature.

Follow Hawaiian Airlines on TikTok (@HawaiianAir) and Instagram (@HawaiianAirlines). For more information and official rules and regulations of the #RainbowRunwayChallenge, please visit HawaiianAirlines.com/OfficialRules.

MEDIA ASSETS

The official #RainbowRunway video with Mark Kanemura can be found here.

Hi-res stills from the video can be downloaded HERE.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 18 years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation and was named No. 1 U.S. airline by Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. Consumer surveys by Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi.

Now in its 93rd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai'i's hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com . Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates ( @HawaiianAir ), become a fan on Facebook ( Hawaiian Airlines ), and follow us on Instagram ( hawaiianairlines ) and TikTok (@HawaiianAirlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines