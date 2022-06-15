Infobase Announces Investment by Northlane Capital Partners

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobase ("Infobase" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based educational solutions, integrating content, tools, and technology to foster lifelong learning and deliver interactive learning experiences, today announced that it has received a majority investment from Northlane Capital Partners ("NCP"). The transaction includes significant continued equity participation from Centre Lane Partners ("Centre Lane") and management.

Headquartered in New York, Infobase curates high-value content and uses its software platforms to deliver that content to students, educators, librarians, corporations, and parents. Its products are targeted primarily to the K-12 and higher education markets. Infobase has more than 160 employees and serves over 7,000 customers in the United States and internationally. Additional information is available at www.infobase.com.

"We are very excited to partner with NCP as we enter into the next phase of Infobase's growth. NCP's investment brings both capital resources and expertise to accelerate our company's trajectory. NCP has an impressive track record of identifying and executing on acquisition opportunities, which will play a pivotal role in continuing to build upon our position as a leading player in the supplemental education market," said Paul Skordilis, CEO of Infobase. "We are grateful for the contributions from Centre Lane over the past five years, and we are delighted that they have chosen to remain significant investors."

Justin DuFour, Partner at NCP, said, "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Infobase and Centre Lane teams. We have known Paul for several years, and are excited to work alongside him and the rest of the Infobase management team as they continue to evolve the company into a leader in tech enabled learning solutions."

Sean Eagle, Partner at NCP, added "Infobase fits directly into one of NCP's key areas of focus within our business services vertical, training and education. We look forward to leveraging our experience to help accelerate the company's organic growth and M&A initiatives."

"Since our initial investment in 2017, Infobase has experienced significant growth under the guidance of Paul and his team," said Kenneth Lau, Managing Director at Centre Lane. "It has been a pleasure being part of this journey, and we wish Paul, the management team, and NCP continued success in driving Infobase's next phase of strategic growth."

About Northlane Capital Partners:

Based in Bethesda, MD, NCP is a middle market private equity firm focused on key segments within the healthcare and business services sectors, where its principals have invested more than $1.6 billion of equity capital. NCP's strategy is to partner with industry leading companies and great management teams, aligning incentives to accelerate growth and build value. For more information, please visit www.northlanecapital.com.

About Centre Lane Partners:

Based in New York, NY, Centre Lane is a private investment firm that invests in middle-market companies in North America. Centre Lane employs a flexible strategy that approaches situations with a solutions orientation and seeks to partner with strong management teams that can benefit from long-term capital and Centre Lane's operational and strategic expertise and support. For more information, please visit www.centrelanepartners.com.

Macquarie Capital acted as financial advisor to Infobase.

