West Marine Hosts Free Fishing In-Store Clinic for Kids on June 18; Participants Can Win Free Rod and Reel

The largest boating and fishing retailer invites kids of all ages and skill levels to a four-station clinic at participating marine centers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Marine , America's leading retailer of supplies for the sailing, boating and fishing communities, today announced its free kids fishing clinic, Hooked on Fishing, taking place at participating stores on Saturday, June 18, from 11-5 p.m. The clinic will include four stations: good angler/fish finding techniques, casting, bait, tackle and knot tying. Those that complete all four stations can win a free rod and reel, a value of $19.99, while supplies last. Space is limited and RSVPs are encouraged; see here for event link.

West Marine logo (PRNewswire)

"Encouraging the next generation of kids to explore fishing helps create lifelong anglers; we're committed to providing the necessary resources, expertise and environment that jumpstarts that interest and fuels passion to get out on the water," said Eric Kufel, CEO at West Marine. "Our knowledgeable crew members love to share best practices. The individual stations focus on fishing fundamentals like casting, bait, knot tying and fish finding to fully immerse kids of all ages and help them discover the joy of fishing."

Participating stores include:

Mobile, Ala.

Long Beach, Calif.

Mystic, Conn.

Old Saybrook, Conn.

Apollo Beach, Fla.

Cape Coral, Fla.

Key West, Fla.

Marathon, Fla.

St. Petersburg, Fla.

Buford, Ga.

Honolulu, Hawaii

Danvers, Mass.

Annapolis, Md.

Chest, Md.

Tracy's Landing, Md. Biloxi, Miss.

Morehead City, N.C.

Raleigh, N.C.

Brick, N.J.

Portland, Ore.

Charleston, S.C.

Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

Middletown, R.I.

Galveston, Texas

Kemah, Texas

Lewisville, Texas

Anacortes, Wash.

Bellevue, Wash.

Olympia, Wash.

West Marine has the largest assortment of products for sailing, boating, fishing and water adventures. For more information about Hooked on Fishing, please visit West Marine , become a fan on Facebook , or follow us on Twitter and Instagram .

About West Marine

Founded in 1968, West Marine is the leading integrated, omni-channel provider of aftermarket products and services to the boating, fishing, sailing, and watersports markets in the U.S. With 236 physical locations across 38 states and Puerto Rico and two eCommerce platforms reaching consumers and professional customers, West Marine is recognized as the leading resource for cruisers, sailors, anglers and water sports enthusiasts. West Marine uses its scale, product breadth, and expert field associates to service all the needs of consumers seeking an exceptional on-water experience.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE West Marine