Socket Mobile Hosting Webinar on Xamarin App Development with Integrated Data Capture Functionality

NEWARK, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce that on June 29th at 11:00 a.m. PDT, it will be hosting a free webinar on app development using Xamarin and data capture integration with Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK.

Socket Mobile Software Engineer, Matt Robbins, will walk webinar attendees through the process of creating an app using Xamarin and integrating data capture functionality using CaptureSDK.

Xamarin is a versatile open-source app development platform owned by Microsoft as an extension of their .NET platform, adding developer-friendly features like XAML, editor extensions, common pattern libraries, and platform-specific libraries. Written with a shared C# codebase, Xamarin allows developers to create fully native apps with a single code base for all major devices. The institutional backing of Microsoft, plus a large developer community, ensures that bug fixes are handled rapidly.

Socket Mobile's support for Xamarin is another example of its longstanding commitment to providing best-in-class development tools for its app partners. Rather than forcing developers to use one specific platform, Socket Mobile constantly works to expand its toolbox, allowing partners to select the development platform that best suits their needs. Socket's CaptureSDK provides app developers with reliable and efficient data capture to maximize the productivity of their solutions. For Socket Mobile, Xamarin development and support will continue to be a high priority.

The Xamarin webinar is the third and final installment of Socket Mobile's three-part webinar series. Previous installments focused on app development using Flutter and React Native, respectively. Full recordings of both webinars can be found here.

The webinar will be led by Matt Robbins, a software developer with a background in application development. Matt is currently a Software Engineer at Socket Mobile, where he is working on a software development kit that developers utilize to incorporate barcode or NFC chip readers into their applications.

During the webinar, Matt will lead attendees through an interactive walkthrough of app creation using Xamarin, CaptureSDK, and data capture integration. Matt will leverage his experience developing applications across a wide variety of platforms and industries to equip attendees with the tips, tools, and technical knowledge needed to create cutting-edge applications using Xamarin and CaptureSDK.

The webinar will also feature live Q&A to answer questions directly from participants. A full recording of the webinar will be posted on the Socket Mobile website after the live, interactive version takes place on June 29th.

