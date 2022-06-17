aha! Celebrates Father's Day with Half-Price Airfare for Kids

RENO, Nev. , June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, announces special half-price airfare for children with their Kids Fly 50% Off* program when booked this Father's Day weekend for travel June 20 – Sept. 30, 2022.

"The last thing that dad wants is six-to-ten hours of 'are we there yet?'," said Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet's aha! business unit. "With the gift of affordable travel on a quick, nonstop flight, dad gets to enjoy the view out of the window instead of climbing prices at the gas pump."

Kids Fly 50% Off* launches ahead of the recently announced new aha! routes to Santa Rosa, Calif. service that begins on July 14, 2022 and Idaho Falls, Idaho service that begins on August 22, 2022. All aha! routes qualify for these special family-friendly fares. Kids must travel with an adult booked in the "Standard" fare class on the same itinerary.

For more information or to book a flight, visit www.flyaha.com or call the aha! contact center at 775-439-0888.

Kids Fly 50% Off*

*Based on availability. Bookings must be completed by June 20, 2022. Child must be designated as a 'CHILD' passenger at booking and must travel with at least one adult traveling on a standard 'Standard Fare'. Valid for children ages 2 - 15 years at the time of travel. Limit five (5) children per traveling adult per reservation. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries and not combinable with any other offers. Company reserves all rights including cancellation or modification of this promotion without prior notice.

About aha!

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to "bundle" value-priced vacation packages. www.flyaha.com

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft and has more than 40 years of experience as a regional airline. ExpressJet operates its leisure brand aha!, which provides travelers in smaller communities with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. The company is expanding its service with specialty charter flights and additional future routes. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest. www.expressjet.com

